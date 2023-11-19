Winner's Bag: Ludvig Åberg, The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.com
Ludvig Åberg shot a final-round 61 to win The RSM Classic and claim his first TOUR victory. Check out the clubs he used to win below.
Driver: Titleist TSR2 (9 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X
3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 8 X
Irons: Titleist 718 T-MB (2), Titleist T100 (2019) (4-9)
Shafts: KBS Tour 130 X
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (46-10F, 50-08, 54-10S, 60-08M)
Shafts: KBS Tour 130 X
Putter: Odyssey White Hot Versa #1
Grips: Golf Pride MCC
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x