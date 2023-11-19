PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Winner's Bag: Ludvig Åberg, The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Winner's Bag

    Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.comGolfWRX.com

    Ludvig Åberg shot a final-round 61 to win The RSM Classic and claim his first TOUR victory. Check out the clubs he used to win below.

    Driver: Titleist TSR2 (9 degrees)
    Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X

    3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2
    Shaft: Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 8 X

    Irons: Titleist 718 T-MB (2), Titleist T100 (2019) (4-9)
    Shafts: KBS Tour 130 X

    Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (46-10F, 50-08, 54-10S, 60-08M)
    Shafts: KBS Tour 130 X

    Putter: Odyssey White Hot Versa #1

    Grips: Golf Pride MCC

    Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

