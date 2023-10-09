Winner's Bag: Luke List, Sanderson Farms Championship
1 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX @GolfWRX
Luke List prevailed in a five-man playoff at the Sanderson Farms Championship to win for the second time on the PGA TOUR. Check out the clubs he used to get it done.
Driver: Titleist TSR3 (9 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana DF 80 TX
3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (15 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana DF 80 TX
5-wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 (18 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana DF 80 TX
Irons: PXG 0311 ST Gen4 (4-PW)
Shafts: KBS Tour V 125
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (50-12F, 54-14F), Wedgeworks Proto (60-T)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Putter: Scotty Cameron FB+
Grip: Super Stroke Traxion Flatso 2.0
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet
Ball: Titleist Pro V1