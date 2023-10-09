PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Winner's Bag: Luke List, Sanderson Farms Championship

Winner's Bag

Winner's Bag: Luke List, Sanderson Farms Championship
    Written by GolfWRX @GolfWRX

    Luke List prevailed in a five-man playoff at the Sanderson Farms Championship to win for the second time on the PGA TOUR. Check out the clubs he used to get it done.

    Driver: Titleist TSR3 (9 degrees)
    Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana DF 80 TX

    3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (15 degrees)
    Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana DF 80 TX

    5-wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 (18 degrees)
    Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana DF 80 TX

    Irons: PXG 0311 ST Gen4 (4-PW)
    Shafts: KBS Tour V 125

    Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (50-12F, 54-14F), Wedgeworks Proto (60-T)
    Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

    Putter: Scotty Cameron FB+
    Grip: Super Stroke Traxion Flatso 2.0

    Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet

    Ball: Titleist Pro V1

