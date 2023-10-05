Check out Kevin Kisner’s new gear setup and recent changes ahead of Sanderson Farms Championship
2 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.com
Following the Travelers Championship, four-time PGA TOUR winner and fan-favorite Kevin Kisner took a multi-month break from competitive golf to spend time with his family. He made his return at the Fortinet Championship (T62), and he’s back in the field this week at the Sanderson Farms Championship at the Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi.
At the beginning of 2023, Kisner inked a new staff deal with Wilson, and since then he’s been using the company’s Staff Model CB irons and a Staff Model driving iron that’s slathered in lead tape to increase swing weight and overall weight.
Kevin Kisner’s Wilson Staff Utility 24 degrees driving iron. (GolfWRX)
On Tuesday at the Sanderson Farms Championship, GolfWRX.com spotted Kisner with additional clubs in the bag from Wilson, including three Staff Model raw wedges, each stamped with University of Georgia Bulldogs “GOOO DAWGS” and “Back 2 Back” red-paint-filled stampings and custom sole grinds.
Kevin Kisner’s wedge stamped with University of Georgia Bulldogs “Gooo Dawgs” in red paint. (GolfWRX)
Although Kisner had experimented with 2023-released drivers from multiple brands throughout the year – including drivers from Ping, TaylorMade and Titleist – Kisner has returned to a friend in the driver department: a Callaway Epic Speed that was released all the way back in 2017.
A look at Kevin Kisner’s Callaway GBB Epic driver. (GolfWRX)
Sometimes comfort bests technology.
To fill out the rest of his bag, Kisner is currently using a Titleist TSR3 fairway wood, a Callaway Apex UW hybrid, a Titleist Vokey 60-degree wedge and an Odyssey Tri-Hot Seven mallet putter.
Take a look at Kisner’s eclectic gear setup below, and head over to GolfWRX.com for in-hand photos of each of his clubs.
Driver: Callaway GBB Epic (9 degrees @10)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X
3-wood: Titleist TSR3 (15 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana PD 70 S
Hybrid: Callaway Apex UW (19 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana PD 80 S
Irons: Wilson Staff Utility (24 degrees), Wilson Staff Model CB (5-9)
Shafts: Nippon N.S. Pro Tour 105 X (24), True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 (5-9)
Wedges: Wilson Staff (P, G, S), Vokey Design WedgeWorks (60-V)
Shafts: Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Wedge
Putter: Odyssey Tri-Hot 5K Seven
Grip: SuperStroke Zenergy Tour 2.0