Winner's Bag: Viktor Hovland, TOUR Championship
1 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX @GolfWRX
Viktor Hovland secured back-to-back wins to finish the season in style and claim his first FedExCup. The Norwegian won the TOUR Championship by five strokes to win the season-long race for the FedExCup. Check out the clubs he used to get it done in Atlanta.
Driver: Ping G425 LST (9 degrees @8.4)
Shaft: Fujikura Speeder 661 TR X
3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (15 degrees @ 16.5)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Blue 7 X
Irons: Titleist U505 (3), Ping i210 (4-PW)
Shafts: Graphite Design Tour AD DI Hybrid 85 X (3), KBS Tour-V 120 X (4-PW)
Wedges: Ping Glide 4.0 (50-SS, 56-SS), Ping Glide 2.0 (60-TS)
Shafts: KBS Tour-V 120 X (50-56), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 (60)
Putter: Ping PLD DS 72 prototype
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
Grips: Golf Pride MCC