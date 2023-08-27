PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Winner's Bag: Viktor Hovland, TOUR Championship

Winner's Bag: Viktor Hovland, TOUR Championship
    Written by GolfWRX @GolfWRX

    Viktor Hovland secured back-to-back wins to finish the season in style and claim his first FedExCup. The Norwegian won the TOUR Championship by five strokes to win the season-long race for the FedExCup. Check out the clubs he used to get it done in Atlanta.

    Driver: Ping G425 LST (9 degrees @8.4)
    Shaft: Fujikura Speeder 661 TR X

    3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (15 degrees @ 16.5)
    Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Blue 7 X

    Irons: Titleist U505 (3), Ping i210 (4-PW)
    Shafts: Graphite Design Tour AD DI Hybrid 85 X (3), KBS Tour-V 120 X (4-PW)

    Wedges: Ping Glide 4.0 (50-SS, 56-SS), Ping Glide 2.0 (60-TS)
    Shafts: KBS Tour-V 120 X (50-56), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 (60)

    Putter: Ping PLD DS 72 prototype

    Ball: Titleist Pro V1

    Grips: Golf Pride MCC

