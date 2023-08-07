PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Winner's Bag: Lucas Glover, Wyndham Championship

Winner's Bag

    Written by GolfWRX @GolfWRX

    Lucas Glover played his way into the FedExCup Playoffs with a win at the Wyndham Championship. A recent switch to a long putter paid off for the five-time PGA TOUR winner as he moved to 49th in the FedExCup standings. Check out the clubs he used to win at Sedgefield Country Club.

    Driver: Srixon Z785 (9.5 degrees)
    Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Blue 7 X

    3-wood: Ping G430 Max (15 degrees)
    Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X

    5-wood: Ping G430 Max (18 degrees)
    Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 10 X

    Irons: Srixon ZX5 Mk II (4), Srixon ZX7 Mk II (5-PW)
    Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (4-PW)

    Wedges: Cleveland RTX 6 ZipCore Tour Rack (52, 56, 60)
    Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

    Putter: L.A.B. Mezz.1 Max

    Ball: Srixon Z-Star XV

    Grips: Golf Pride V55 Cord

