Winner's Bag: Lucas Glover, Wyndham Championship
1 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX @GolfWRX
Lucas Glover played his way into the FedExCup Playoffs with a win at the Wyndham Championship. A recent switch to a long putter paid off for the five-time PGA TOUR winner as he moved to 49th in the FedExCup standings. Check out the clubs he used to win at Sedgefield Country Club.
Driver: Srixon Z785 (9.5 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Blue 7 X
3-wood: Ping G430 Max (15 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X
5-wood: Ping G430 Max (18 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 10 X
Irons: Srixon ZX5 Mk II (4), Srixon ZX7 Mk II (5-PW)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (4-PW)
Wedges: Cleveland RTX 6 ZipCore Tour Rack (52, 56, 60)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter: L.A.B. Mezz.1 Max
Ball: Srixon Z-Star XV
Grips: Golf Pride V55 Cord