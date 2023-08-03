Austin Eckroat spotted with new Ping 'Blueprint S' irons at Wyndham Championship
2 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX @GolfWRX
It’s a unique time of year for PGA TOUR players and equipment manufacturers alike. On one hand, top PGA TOUR players are preparing for the FedExCup Playoffs, or they’re at least looking to capitalize on their last opportunity to qualify for the Playoffs at the 2023 Wyndham Championship. It’s not necessarily the best time of year to experiment with new equipment that hasn’t yet been battle-tested.
On the flip side of the equation, as the summer season winds down, equipment companies are preparing for upcoming equipment releases this fall and winter. Having TOUR player validation is typically a large part of that equation.
However, if a new golf club truly performs better, some PGA TOUR players are open to making a change even this late in the season.
At the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open, news broke that Viktor Hovland and Tyrrell Hatton were using new, never-before-seen Ping “Blueprint S” prototype irons. Back in 2019, Ping released “Blueprint Forged” blade irons, which are currently used by several PGA TOUR players such including Tony Finau, but the new Blueprint S irons were speculated to have a larger, cavity-back constructio
Without up-close photos or information from the company itself, though, we were left with more questions than answers about the mysterious Ping Blueprint S irons.
This week at the 2023 Wyndham Championship, GolfWRX.com was able to capture in-hand photos of the Ping Blueprint S prototype irons in the bag of Austin Eckroat.
Eckroat, a 24-year-old Ping staffer, provided his first-hand account of the new Blueprint S irons.
“I played the S55 before, and then before that I was playing the Blueprint blades,” Eckroat told GolfWRX.com. “[The Blueprint S irons] are a nice mix between those – the look of the blueprint, and then the feel and the flight and all of the spin numbers are exactly like my S55, or at least pretty close. It seemed like they were a little longer, but nothing inconsistent. Very consistent numbers.
“Overall, I like the look a little better than the S55, but the numbers and spin rates were very consistent. Slightly smaller than the S55’s. I don’t know what the plan is, but they could definitely do combo sets with the Blueprint blades. They’re a forged head, whereas the S55 is cast, so they’re a little softer off the face than the S55’s, but I actually prefer that. They’re the best looking irons I’ve seen.”
Ping has yet to comment on the new Blueprint S irons, but the prototype designs certainly seem to have the attention – and approval – of PGA TOUR players.
As for Eckroat, he’s currently the bubble boy of the 2023 FedExCup Playoffs, sitting at No. 70 in the standings. He’ll look to capitalize on the increased forgiveness that he’s seen so far from the Ping Blueprint S irons, which he’s using in competition for the first time this week.
