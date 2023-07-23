Winner's Bag: Brian Harman, The Open Championship
1 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX @GolfWRX
Brian Harman cruised to a six-shot victory Sunday at The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club. The 36-year-old claimed his maiden major championship in wet and windy conditions outclassing the field from tee to green. Check out the clubs he used to win the claret jug.
Driver: Titleist TSi2 (9 degrees)
Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD IZ 5 S
3-wood: Titleist TSi2 (13.5 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Speeder 661 Evolution II S
Irons: Titleist U-500 (3,4), Titleist 620 CB (5-PW)
Shafts: Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black 90 (3-5), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S300 (6-PW)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (50-08F, 54-08M, 60-04L)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter: TaylorMade Spider OS CB
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet
Ball: Titleist Pro V1