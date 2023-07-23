PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1D AGO

Winner's Bag: Brian Harman, The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Winner's Bag

    Written by GolfWRX @GolfWRX

    Brian Harman cruised to a six-shot victory Sunday at The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club. The 36-year-old claimed his maiden major championship in wet and windy conditions outclassing the field from tee to green. Check out the clubs he used to win the claret jug.

    Driver: Titleist TSi2 (9 degrees)
    Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD IZ 5 S

    3-wood: Titleist TSi2 (13.5 degrees)
    Shaft: Fujikura Speeder 661 Evolution II S

    Irons: Titleist U-500 (3,4), Titleist 620 CB (5-PW)
    Shafts: Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black 90 (3-5), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S300 (6-PW)

    Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (50-08F, 54-08M, 60-04L)
    Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

    Putter: TaylorMade Spider OS CB

    Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet

    Ball: Titleist Pro V1

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2023 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.