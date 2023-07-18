The clubs that Tiger Woods used to win the 2006 Open Championship at Royal Liverpool

“As I was playing the golf course, I would hit a couple of drives, and the driver would go 350, 370 yards,” Woods said after his victory at the 2006 Open Championship. “How can you control that out here? You can't control that. The fairways…they're hard enough to hit as it is, and you add driver, and they go that far, now how hard is it to hit? So I just felt in the end if you stayed out of the bunkers this entire week and had just a decent week on the greens, I felt that I would be in contention on the back nine… Guys who were trying to hit the ball over the bunkers, they're going to have shorter clubs on the greens, no doubt about that, but a lot of these flags you can't attack with wedges.”