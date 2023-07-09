PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Winner's Bag: Sepp Straka, John Deere Classic

Winner's Bag

    Written by GolfWRX @GolfWRX

    Sepp Straka picked up his second win on the PGA TOUR at the John Deere Classic with a final-round 62. Check out the clubs he used for the victory below.

    Driver: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus (9 degrees)

    Shaft: Mitsubishi Kai’li White 60 TX

    3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 (15 degrees)

    Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Orange 80 TX

    Hybrid: Stealth 2 7W 21.0 with tensei orange 80TX

    Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana DF 80 TX

    Irons: Srixon ZX7 Mk II (4-9)

    Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

    Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore (46, 52, 56, 60)

    Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

    Putter: Odyssey Stroke Lab Tuttle

    Ball: Srixon Z-Star Diamond

    Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet

