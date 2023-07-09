Winner's Bag: Sepp Straka, John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX @GolfWRX
Sepp Straka picked up his second win on the PGA TOUR at the John Deere Classic with a final-round 62. Check out the clubs he used for the victory below.
Driver: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus (9 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Kai’li White 60 TX
3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 (15 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Orange 80 TX
Hybrid: Stealth 2 7W 21.0 with tensei orange 80TX
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana DF 80 TX
Irons: Srixon ZX7 Mk II (4-9)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore (46, 52, 56, 60)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter: Odyssey Stroke Lab Tuttle
Ball: Srixon Z-Star Diamond
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet