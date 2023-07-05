Why Ludvig Aberg travels with 22 clubs each week
3 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX @GolfWRX
Since the PGA TOUR plays at a different venue each week, with ever-changing course and weather conditions, many TOUR players travel with extra clubs to help navigate the outdoor arenas.
Although 23-year-old Ludvig Aberg, who’s fresh out of Texas Tech University, is a newcomer on the professional scene, he’s already accustomed to having a rotating setup. In a recent “What’s in the bag?” video with Aberg, he said he travels to each event with about 22 clubs so that he has a plethora of arrows in his quiver.
What’s in Ludvig Aberg’s golf bag?
The first choice Aberg must make is with his lob wedge. He carries three different Titleist Vokey 60-degree options to choose from, including a low-bounce T grind, a mid-bounce M grind and a higher-bounce V grind.
“If it’s a little bit firmer, I like a little bit less bounce,” Aberg explains. “If it’s softer, you need a little bit more bounce, and also depending on the bunkers. Normally my go-to is a 60-V, because I like the sole of it. It’s similar to the 60-08 (bounce) M. In a given week, I go between these two. Sometimes I have the T, as well. It’s not in my bag right now, but it’s a little bit sharper leading edge and digs a little bit more.”
One of Aberg's 60-degree Titleist Vokey SM9 M grind wedges (Courtesy GolfWRX)
He also changes into a fresh lob wedge after about four or five weeks of use.
“Obviously the 60 is the one that goes in and out the most,” he added. “It’s the same model, but you just want a fresh one, since we’re chipping with it a lot. You want the height; you want the spin on these firm greens here. That’s the one you change the most, and I change mine every fourth or fifth week.”
Aberg’s other weekly decision comes at the top end of the set, where he chooses between a Titleist TSR3 19-degree hybrid, a Titleist T-MB 718 2-iron and a Titleist T100 3-iron. He says his 2-iron and hybrid both go about the same distance – about 257 yards – but his hybrid provides more height and stopping power than the driving iron.
Aberg's Titleist T-MB 718 2-iron (Courtesy GolfWRX)
“It’s nice to have these options when you’re playing different courses,” Aberg says. “Some courses you need the height when it gets a little bit firmer, and some courses you don’t need the height. You just want to get it in play.”
In his T40 finish last week at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, for example, Aberg went with his 3-iron, which doesn’t go as far as the hybrid or the 2-iron, but offers increased control and height.
Although it may seem that Aberg is a habitual club tinkerer, he actually doesn’t switch out his core club options very often. He still uses the older Titleist T100 iron models from 2019, and his Odyssey Works Versa putter was released back in 2015.
Aberg's Odyssey Works Versa #1 putter (Courtesty GolfWRX)
“It’s pretty simple, I don’t like to change a whole lot,” Aberg says. “So you’re probably not going to see me change too much in the bag in the future, either… I don’t like to change too much, but sometimes you have to. You get a little bit stronger or want to see different flights or whatever.”
To that point, Aberg switched into a Fujikura Ventus TR Black 6X driver shaft about three months ago after using his previous shaft for five years.
Aberg's Titleist TSR2 9-degree driver with Fujikura Ventus TR Black 6X shaft (Courtesy GolfWRX)
Whatever Aberg is doing with his equipment is working so far. In just three starts as a professional PGA TOUR player, he’s finished T25, T24 and T40. In his latest start at the Rocket Mortgage, the long-hitting Aberg ranked No. 2 in Driving Distance, averaging 323.8 yards per drive. Yeah, the kid has serious speed.
Check out Aberg’s full WITB setup below!
Driver: Titleist TSR2 (9 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus TR Black 6X
3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 (15 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus TR Blue
Hybrid: Titleist TSR3 (19 degrees)
Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD-DI 95 Hybrid X-Flex
Irons: Titleist T-MB 718 (2-iron), Titleist T100 (3-PW)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 (50, 54 and 60 degrees)
Putter: Odyssey Works Versa #1
Ball: 2023 Titleist Pro V1x