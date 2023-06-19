Winner's Bag: Wyndham Clark, U.S. Open
1 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX @GolfWRX
Wyndham Clark won the 123rd U.S. Open at The Los Angeles Country Club for his first major championship and second victory in four starts. Check out the clubs he used below.
Driver: Titleist TSi3 (9 degrees)
Shaft: Accra TZ Six ST 60 M5
3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 (15 degrees)
Shaft: Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black RDX 80 TX
Irons: Titleist T200 (3), Titleist 620 CB (4-9)
Shafts: Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw White 100HY X (3), True Temper Dynamic Gold X7 (4-9)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (46-10F, 52-12F, 56-10S), Vokey Design WedgeWorks (60-A)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter: Odyssey Jailbird Versa
Grip: SuperStroke Zenergy Tour 3.0 17”
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord