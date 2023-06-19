PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Winner's Bag: Wyndham Clark, U.S. Open

Winner's Bag

    Written by GolfWRX @GolfWRX

    Wyndham Clark won the 123rd U.S. Open at The Los Angeles Country Club for his first major championship and second victory in four starts. Check out the clubs he used below.

    Driver: Titleist TSi3 (9 degrees)

    Shaft: Accra TZ Six ST 60 M5

    3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 (15 degrees)

    Shaft: Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black RDX 80 TX

    Irons: Titleist T200 (3), Titleist 620 CB (4-9)

    Shafts: Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw White 100HY X (3), True Temper Dynamic Gold X7 (4-9)

    Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (46-10F, 52-12F, 56-10S), Vokey Design WedgeWorks (60-A)

    Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

    Putter: Odyssey Jailbird Versa

    Grip: SuperStroke Zenergy Tour 3.0 17”

    Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

    Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord

