20H AGO

Winner's Bag: Tony Finau, Mexico Open at Vidanta

1 Min Read

Winners Bag

    Written by GolfWRX @GolfWRX

    Tony Finau held off Jon Rahm in the final round to claim the Mexico Open at Vidanta and earn his sixth TOUR title.

    Check below for the clubs that he used to win at Vidanta Vallarta.

    Driver: Ping G425 LST (9 degrees @7.5)

    Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 70 TX

    3-wood: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond T (14 degrees)

    Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 80 TX

    Irons: Nike Vapor Fly Pro (3), Ping Blueprint (4-PW)

    Shafts: Tour AD DI 105 Hybrid X (3), Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 120 TX

    Wedges: Ping Glide 4.0 (50-12SS, 56-12SS), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks Proto (60-T)

    Shafts: Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 125 Wedge S

    Putter: Ping PLD Anser 2D prototype

    Grip: Garsen Golf Ultimate

    Ball: Titleist Pro V1 Left Dot

    Grips: Lamkin UTx Mid