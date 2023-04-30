Winner's Bag: Tony Finau, Mexico Open at Vidanta
Written by GolfWRX @GolfWRX
Tony Finau held off Jon Rahm in the final round to claim the Mexico Open at Vidanta and earn his sixth TOUR title.
Check below for the clubs that he used to win at Vidanta Vallarta.
Driver: Ping G425 LST (9 degrees @7.5)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 70 TX
3-wood: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond T (14 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 80 TX
Irons: Nike Vapor Fly Pro (3), Ping Blueprint (4-PW)
Shafts: Tour AD DI 105 Hybrid X (3), Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 120 TX
Wedges: Ping Glide 4.0 (50-12SS, 56-12SS), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks Proto (60-T)
Shafts: Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 125 Wedge S
Putter: Ping PLD Anser 2D prototype
Grip: Garsen Golf Ultimate
Ball: Titleist Pro V1 Left Dot
Grips: Lamkin UTx Mid