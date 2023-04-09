Winner's Bag: Jon Rahm, Masters Tournament

“He was spinning it a couple hundred RPMs less than last year, and you saw him early in the year start to aim farther and farther left. He wasn’t able to get the driver to cut as much as he liked,” said Jacob Davidson, Callaway’s Senior Director of Tour and Sports Marketing. “We just worked with him on getting more spin so he could cut it and have his drives fall more right. He likes to aim down the left side and curve it a good amount, getting him back to that.”