Winner's Bag: Jon Rahm, Masters Tournament
3 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX @GolfWRX
AUGUSTA, Ga. – A tweak to Jon Rahm’s equipment helped him win the Masters, bringing back the trusty fade that is crucial to his success off the tee. He finished fourth in driving accuracy at Augusta National, missing just eight fairways all week en route to his victory.
Rahm switched into Callaway’s new Paradym Triple Diamond at the start of the year and had quick success with the new club, but his new driver was spinning less than his previous model. That made it harder for Rahm to hit his preferred cut shot off the tee.
After hitting all 14 fairways on Thursday, Rahm said he’d “finally found (a driver) I’m comfortable with.” He’d tinkered with a couple of different Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond heads in 2023 before switching to this latest iteration at THE PLAYERS.
“He was spinning it a couple hundred RPMs less than last year, and you saw him early in the year start to aim farther and farther left. He wasn’t able to get the driver to cut as much as he liked,” said Jacob Davidson, Callaway’s Senior Director of Tour and Sports Marketing. “We just worked with him on getting more spin so he could cut it and have his drives fall more right. He likes to aim down the left side and curve it a good amount, getting him back to that.”
The low point was his T39 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished last in the field (among players who made the cut) in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee. He lost nearly two strokes with his driving en route to a T39 finish, his worst on TOUR since last July. But Rahm and Callaway felt they found a solution during the practice rounds for THE PLAYERS.
He is using the same type of driver head as at the start of the year – a 10.5-degree Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond – but switched into a different head and changed the hosel setting from NS to NS+1, which adds a degree of loft to the head. The increased spin from the added loft brought back Rahm’s preferred shot shape. The team at Callaway brought Rahm several different heads to help him find one that didn’t look too closed with the added loft.
In his first round with the new club, Rahm missed just one fairway over the final nine holes of his opening 71 at TPC Sawgrass. He withdrew due to illness after the opening round at TPC Sawgrass, however.
“We knew we were in a good spot, and then it was a bummer because he got sick,” Davidson said Thursday. “Last week, he was working with (instructor) David Phillips, and they had some unbelievable sessions. I think he shot 60 … last week in Scottsdale. We knew coming into this week that he was scoring well.”
Check below for the clubs that Rahm used to win at Augusta National:
Driver: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (10.5 degrees)
3-wood: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond T (High Launch, 16 degrees
Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 X
5-wood: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond T (18 degrees)
Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 X
Irons: Callaway Apex TCB (4-PW)
Shafts: Project X 125 6.5
Wedges: Callaway Jaws Raw (52-10, 56-12, 60-10)
Shafts: Project X 125 6.5
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG Rossie S
Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X
Grips: Golf Pride MCC midsize