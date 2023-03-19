PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
13H AGO

Winner's Bag: Taylor Moore, Valspar Championship





Take a look inside Moore's winning bag at the Valspar Championship

    Written by GolfWRX @GolfWRX

    Taylor Moore claimed his first PGA TOUR victory at the Valspar Championship.

    Check out his equipment setup below.

    Driver: Ping G430 LST (10.5 degrees)

    Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Blue 60 TX

    3-wood: Ping G430 Max (15 degrees @ 16)

    Shaft: Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 7 X

    7-wood: Ping G430 Max (21 degrees @19.75)

    Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw White 85 TX

    Irons: Ping i230 (4), Ping S55 (5-PW)

    Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Mid Tour Issue X100

    Wedges: Ping Glide Forged Pro (50-10S, 54-10S, 60-10S)

    Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

    Putter: Ping PLD Oslo 4 prototype

    Grip: Ping

    Ball: Titleist Pro V1

    Grips: Golf Pride MCC