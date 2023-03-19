Winner's Bag: Taylor Moore, Valspar Championship
1 Min Read
Take a look inside Moore's winning bag at the Valspar Championship
Written by GolfWRX @GolfWRX
Taylor Moore claimed his first PGA TOUR victory at the Valspar Championship.
Check out his equipment setup below.
Driver: Ping G430 LST (10.5 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Blue 60 TX
3-wood: Ping G430 Max (15 degrees @ 16)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 7 X
7-wood: Ping G430 Max (21 degrees @19.75)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw White 85 TX
Irons: Ping i230 (4), Ping S55 (5-PW)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Mid Tour Issue X100
Wedges: Ping Glide Forged Pro (50-10S, 54-10S, 60-10S)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter: Ping PLD Oslo 4 prototype
Grip: Ping
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
Grips: Golf Pride MCC