Preston Stout leads four Oklahoma State Cowboys in season’s first PGA Tour University top 25 ranking

Since the first PGA Tour University class graduated in 2021, eight teams have had a class of three seniors earn benefits, and Oklahoma State has the chance to be the first class with four PGA Tour University graduates. By finishing in the top 25 at the end of stroke play at the NCAA Championship (May 28-31, 2027), players will earn membership on the PGA Tour (No. 1), Korn Ferry Tour (Nos. 2-10) or PGA Tour Americas (Nos. 11-25).