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Official

TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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5D AGO

Preston Stout leads four Oklahoma State Cowboys in season’s first PGA Tour University top 25 ranking

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Huntington Bank

2 Min Read

PGA TOUR University

PGA TOUR University preseason No. 1 Preston Stout joins ’The Drop’

PGA TOUR University preseason No. 1 Preston Stout joins ’The Drop’

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Written by Staff

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Led by No. 1-ranked Preston Stout, Oklahoma State has four players in the top 25 of the season’s first PGA Tour University Ranking for the Class of 2027. Stout is joined by fellow seniors Ethan Fang (No. 12), Eric Lee (No. 15) and Gaven Lane (No. 18), as the Cowboys prepare to open their 2026-27 season at the Sahalee Players Championship (Sept. 12-13).

Since the first PGA Tour University class graduated in 2021, eight teams have had a class of three seniors earn benefits, and Oklahoma State has the chance to be the first class with four PGA Tour University graduates. By finishing in the top 25 at the end of stroke play at the NCAA Championship (May 28-31, 2027), players will earn membership on the PGA Tour (No. 1), Korn Ferry Tour (Nos. 2-10) or PGA Tour Americas (Nos. 11-25).

Six teams have two players in the top 25 to start the season, including the defending champion Auburn Tigers with Josiah Gilbert (No. 5) and Cayden Pope (No. 13). Also placing two in the first ranking was Texas Tech, with European Amateur champion Tim Wiedemeyer (No. 4) and U.S. Amateur quarterfinalist Adam Bresnu (No. 9). Arizona State, Charlotte, Florida and Utah are the other four schools with two players in the top 25.

Starting his senior season at No. 2 is Florida State’s Tyler Weaver, who recorded two points at the Walker Cup and helped Great Britain and Ireland to a one-point win over the United States. Rounding out the top five is Ryder Cowan (No. 3) of Oklahoma, the program with the most PGA Tour University graduates (nine) since 2021.

In the first six years of PGA Tour University, 130 players from 53 schools have earned performance benefits, and 40 alumni have combined for 67 professional victories. Nine PGA Tour University alumni qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs this season, with four alumni (Chris Gotterup, Ludvig Åberg, Jacob Bridgeman, Alex Fitzpatrick) advancing to the TOUR Championship.

Florida State’s John Pak (2021) and Texas Pierceson Coody (2022) earned Korn Ferry Tour membership as the No. 1 players in their class, while Texas Tech’s Åberg (2023), Stanford’s Michael Thorbjornsen (2024), North Carolina’s David Ford (2025) and Virginia's Ben James (2026) finished No. 1 and earned PGA Tour membership.

Player registration is open for the Class of 2027, and eligible players must register to be included in the PGA Tour University Ranking. For more information on eligibility, contact PGA Tour University by email at pgatouruniversity@pgatourhq.com.

PGA Tour University Ranking

Week 36/2026

RankPlayerUniversity
1 Preston StoutOklahoma State
2Tyler Weaver Florida State
3Ryder CowanOklahoma
4Tim WiedemeyerTexas Tech
5 Josiah GilbertAuburn
6Niall Sheils Donegan North Carolina
7Luke PoulterFlorida
8Bryan KimDuke
9 Adam BresnuTexas Tech
10William Walsh Pepperdine
11Jack TurnerFlorida
12Ethan FangOklahoma State
13 Cayden PopeAuburn
14Jay Mendell LSU
15Eric LeeOklahoma State
16Connor WilliamsArizona State
17 Jacob ModleskiNotre Dame
18Gaven Lane Oklahoma State
19Pongsapak LaopakdeeArizona State
20Matt ComegysTexas
21 Sergio JimenezUtah
22Justin Matthews Charlotte
23Cooper ClaycombOle Miss
24Seb CaveCharlotte
25 Gabriel PalaciosUtah

In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®), PGA Tour University ranks players based on the last two years of their collegiate careers. Eligible Tournaments include NCAA Division I men’s team competitions, official PGA Tour tournaments and select DP World Tour events. The Ranking Period for the Class of 2027 began Week 23/2025 and concludes May 31, 2027, following the final round of stroke play at the NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship.

Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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