Ole Miss’ Cameron Tankersley on the rise in PGA TOUR University after win at The Honors Course
Ole Miss senior Cameron Tankersley shared medalist honors at The Invitational at The Honors Course. (Hannah Morgan White/Ole Miss Athletics)
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – In one of the strongest events of the fall college golf season, Ole Miss senior Cameron Tankersley shared medalist honors at The Invitational at The Honors Course (Sept. 15-16) and has improved five spots to No. 13 in this week’s PGA TOUR University Ranking. PGA TOUR University No. 17 Tom Fischer finished T5, and No. 21 Cohen Trolio finished T13 to help the Rebels win the team title over Auburn and Virginia.
In all, 11 PGA TOUR University players finished among the top 25 at The Honors Course. Top-ranked Ben James (Virginia) opened his senior campaign with a T3 finish, while Vanderbilt’s Wells Williams improved one spot to No. 5 after finishing T3. Pepperdine’s Mahanth Chirravuri improved three spots to No. 10 with a T5 performance, his sixth straight collegiate top-10 dating back to the Western Intercollegiate in April 2025.
Michael La Sasso (Ole Miss) finished T23 at The Invitational at The Honors Course to maintain his position at No. 2 in PGA TOUR U. This week, the reigning NCAA individual champion will travel 150 miles south of campus to compete in the Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson, his sixth TOUR start of 2025.
Also winning recently was SMU’s William Sides, who is up to No. 9 after winning the Jackson T. Stephens Cup (Sept. 15-16). Also finishing in the top five were No. 3 Christiaan Maas (Texas) and No. 23 Daniel Svard (Northwestern), who both tied for third.
The PGA TOUR University Ranking will be updated weekly on Wednesdays throughout the college golf season. Eligible players in the Class of 2026 must register to be included in the PGA TOUR University Ranking. Player registration is open and will close on Dec. 1, 2025.
PGA TOUR University Ranking
Week 39/2025
|Rank
|Change
|Player
|University
|Events
|Points Average
|1
|-
|Benjamin James
|Virginia
|19
|1190.8942
|2
|-
|Michael La Sasso
|Ole Miss
|18
|1135.7877
|3
|-
|Christiaan Maas
|Texas
|16
|1121.6106
|4
|-
|Jase Summy
|Oklahoma
|16
|1089.8118
|5
|+1
|Wells Williams
|Vanderbilt
|15
|1052.028
|6
|-1
|Tommy Morrison
|Texas
|17
|1049.7064
|7
|+3
|Mahanth Chirravuri
|Pepperdine
|15
|974.1713
|8
|-1
|Michael Alexander Mjaaseth
|Arizona State
|16
|960.1318
|9
|-1
|William Sides
|SMU
|12
|957.2391
|10
|-1
|Luke Potter
|Texas
|15
|951.366
|11
|-
|Frankie Harris
|South Carolina
|12
|946.8841
|12
|+1
|Filip Jakubcik
|Arizona
|14
|936.235
|13
|+5
|Cameron Tankersley
|Ole Miss
|15
|935.5806
|14
|-2
|Lance Simpson
|Tennessee
|15
|924.5013
|15
|-1
|Zach Kingsland
|SMU
|12
|900.4658
|16
|-1
|Jonathan Griz
|Alabama
|13
|897.0923
|17
|+2
|Tom Fischer
|Ole Miss
|14
|885.8342
|18
|-1
|Paul Chang
|Virginia
|13
|866.0461
|19
|-3
|Matthew Kress
|Florida
|13
|865.2276
|20
|+1
|Bryan Lee
|Virginia
|14
|860.7764
|21
|-1
|Cohen Trolio
|Ole Miss
|14
|852.8185
|22
|-
|Zachery Pollo
|Arizona
|14
|840.0114
|23
|-
|Daniel Svard
|Northwestern
|12
|839.7491
|24
|+1
|Ethan Evans
|Duke
|14
|819.0342
|25
|-1
|Brady Siravo
|Pepperdine
|15
|800.162
In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®), PGA TOUR University ranks players based on the last two years of their collegiate careers. Eligible Tournaments include NCAA Division I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events. The Ranking Period for the Class of 2026 began Week 23/2024 and concludes June 1, 2026, following the final round of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship.