3H AGO

Ole Miss’ Cameron Tankersley on the rise in PGA TOUR University after win at The Honors Course

2 Min Read

PGA TOUR University

Ole Miss senior Cameron Tankersley shared medalist honors at The Invitational at The Honors Course. (Hannah Morgan White/Ole Miss Athletics)

    Written by Staff

    PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – In one of the strongest events of the fall college golf season, Ole Miss senior Cameron Tankersley shared medalist honors at The Invitational at The Honors Course (Sept. 15-16) and has improved five spots to No. 13 in this week’s PGA TOUR University Ranking. PGA TOUR University No. 17 Tom Fischer finished T5, and No. 21 Cohen Trolio finished T13 to help the Rebels win the team title over Auburn and Virginia.

    In all, 11 PGA TOUR University players finished among the top 25 at The Honors Course. Top-ranked Ben James (Virginia) opened his senior campaign with a T3 finish, while Vanderbilt’s Wells Williams improved one spot to No. 5 after finishing T3. Pepperdine’s Mahanth Chirravuri improved three spots to No. 10 with a T5 performance, his sixth straight collegiate top-10 dating back to the Western Intercollegiate in April 2025.

    Michael La Sasso (Ole Miss) finished T23 at The Invitational at The Honors Course to maintain his position at No. 2 in PGA TOUR U. This week, the reigning NCAA individual champion will travel 150 miles south of campus to compete in the Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson, his sixth TOUR start of 2025.

    Also winning recently was SMU’s William Sides, who is up to No. 9 after winning the Jackson T. Stephens Cup (Sept. 15-16). Also finishing in the top five were No. 3 Christiaan Maas (Texas) and No. 23 Daniel Svard (Northwestern), who both tied for third.

    The PGA TOUR University Ranking will be updated weekly on Wednesdays throughout the college golf season. Eligible players in the Class of 2026 must register to be included in the PGA TOUR University Ranking. Player registration is open and will close on Dec. 1, 2025.

    PGA TOUR University Ranking

    Week 39/2025

    RankChangePlayerUniversityEventsPoints Average
    1-Benjamin JamesVirginia191190.8942
    2-Michael La SassoOle Miss181135.7877
    3-Christiaan MaasTexas161121.6106
    4-Jase SummyOklahoma161089.8118
    5+1Wells WilliamsVanderbilt151052.028
    6-1Tommy MorrisonTexas171049.7064
    7+3Mahanth ChirravuriPepperdine15974.1713
    8-1Michael Alexander MjaasethArizona State16960.1318
    9-1William SidesSMU12957.2391
    10-1Luke PotterTexas15951.366
    11-Frankie HarrisSouth Carolina12946.8841
    12+1Filip JakubcikArizona14936.235
    13+5Cameron TankersleyOle Miss15935.5806
    14-2Lance SimpsonTennessee15924.5013
    15-1Zach KingslandSMU12900.4658
    16-1Jonathan GrizAlabama13897.0923
    17+2Tom FischerOle Miss14885.8342
    18-1Paul ChangVirginia13866.0461
    19-3Matthew KressFlorida13865.2276
    20+1Bryan LeeVirginia14860.7764
    21-1Cohen TrolioOle Miss14852.8185
    22-Zachery PolloArizona14840.0114
    23-Daniel SvardNorthwestern12839.7491
    24+1Ethan EvansDuke14819.0342
    25-1Brady SiravoPepperdine15800.162

    In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®), PGA TOUR University ranks players based on the last two years of their collegiate careers. Eligible Tournaments include NCAA Division I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events. The Ranking Period for the Class of 2026 began Week 23/2024 and concludes June 1, 2026, following the final round of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship.

