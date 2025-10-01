Ole Miss’ Cameron Tankersley on the rise in PGA TOUR University after win at The Honors Course

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – In one of the strongest events of the fall college golf season, Ole Miss senior Cameron Tankersley shared medalist honors at The Invitational at The Honors Course (Sept. 15-16) and has improved five spots to No. 13 in this week’s PGA TOUR University Ranking. PGA TOUR University No. 17 Tom Fischer finished T5, and No. 21 Cohen Trolio finished T13 to help the Rebels win the team title over Auburn and Virginia.