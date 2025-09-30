For fifth year, PGA TOUR University player to receive exemption into Hero Dubai Desert Classic

Simon Corkill, executive tournament director of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, said: “For the fifth consecutive year, our team is proud to uphold the tradition of welcoming elite amateurs to compete in a world-class event at a pivotal moment in their careers. Last year, we watched David Ford tee off alongside four-time champion Rory McIlroy on the Majlis Course, joining a stellar field of international talent. This year’s top-ranked PGA TOUR University player will have the same opportunity to compete at the highest level as Rory returns once again.”