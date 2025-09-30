For fifth year, PGA TOUR University player to receive exemption into Hero Dubai Desert Classic
Written by Staff
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Tournament officials announced Tuesday that for the fifth year in a row, a top player in the PGA TOUR University will earn a sponsor exemption into the DP World Tour’s Hero Dubai Desert Classic. The exemption will be based on the PGA TOUR University Class of 2026 Ranking at the end of the fall college golf season, and the recipient will compete in the Rolex Series event, Jan. 22-25, 2026.
Past PGA TOUR University players who have competed in the Hero Dubai Desert Classic include North Carolina’s David Ford, Stanford’s Michael Thorbjornsen, Texas Tech’s Ludvig Åberg and Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett. Ford (T72/2025), Thorbjornsen (T11/2024) and Åberg (T70/2023) all made the cut at Emirates Golf Club, with Åberg’s performance coming just months before he went on to win the Omega European Masters and The RSM Classic, and earn a Ryder Cup captain’s pick in his first year as a pro.
Simon Corkill, executive tournament director of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, said: “For the fifth consecutive year, our team is proud to uphold the tradition of welcoming elite amateurs to compete in a world-class event at a pivotal moment in their careers. Last year, we watched David Ford tee off alongside four-time champion Rory McIlroy on the Majlis Course, joining a stellar field of international talent. This year’s top-ranked PGA TOUR University player will have the same opportunity to compete at the highest level as Rory returns once again.”
Top players in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2026 include Ben James (Virginia), Michael La Sasso (Ole Miss), Christiaan Maas (Texas), Jase Summy (Oklahoma) and Tommy Morrison (Texas). The Hero Dubai Desert Classic is an eligible tournament in the PGA TOUR University Ranking and will be included on the player’s record as he competes for PGA TOUR University performance benefits.
Brendan von Doehren, executive director of PGA TOUR University, said: “PGA TOUR University’s partnership with the Hero Dubai Desert Classic has played an integral role in preparing college golf’s top players for professional golf. We’re thankful for five years of support from Simon and his team and look forward to providing another opportunity to one of the game’s most deserving and promising players.”
In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR), PGA TOUR University ranks players based on the last two years of their collegiate careers. Eligible tournaments include NCAA Division-I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events.
Upon the conclusion of the collegiate golf season, the No. 1 player in the final PGA TOUR University Ranking earns PGA TOUR membership. Players Nos. 2-10 earn Korn Ferry Tour membership, and players finishing sixth through 25th earn PGA TOUR Americas membership. For more information, visit www.pgatour.com/university.