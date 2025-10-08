Ben James, Christiaan Maas finish runner-up at Ben Hogan Collegiate, remain atop PGA TOUR University Rankings
2 Min Read
The No. 2-ranked Christiaan Maas (Texas) tied for second alongside Virginia's Ben James at the Ben Hogan Collegiate. (University of Texas Athletics)
Written by Staff
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – PGA TOUR University was well represented at the Ben Hogan Collegiate (Sept. 29-30), with No. 1-ranked Ben James (Virginia) and No. 2-ranked Christiaan Maas (Texas) tying for second at Colonial Country Club. Georgia Tech sophomore Albert Hansson prevailed in a five-man playoff to earn his first collegiate victory and an exemption into the PGA TOUR’s Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2026.
Joining James and Maas in the top 10 were three other players ranked in the top 25 of this week’s PGA TOUR University Ranking. Vanderbilt’s Wells Williams (PGA TOUR U No. 5) finished T6, his third straight top 10 to start his senior season, while Texas’ Tommy Morrison (No. 6) and Virginia’s Bryan Lee (No. 17) tied for eighth.
At the Windon Memorial, New Mexico’s Mesa Falleur closed with a career-best 65 to win by two over Northwestern’s Daniel Svärd. With the victory, Falleur jumped 13 spots to No. 30, while Svärd improved four spots to No. 19 with his runner-up finish.
Also winning last week was Arkansas’ John Daly II, who won the Blessings Intercollegiate and improved 19 spots to No. 31. In his nine amateur starts since the end of the 2024-25 college golf season, Daly won the Southern Amateur and was third at the Northeast Amateur to finish second in the Elite Amateur Cup. He also advanced to the quarterfinals at the U.S. Amateur, and he has started his senior season with three top-20 finishes, including a win and a runner-up.
This week in amateur golf, the world’s top players have traveled to Singapore to represent their countries at the World Amateur Team Championships (Oct. 8-11). Field highlights include Georgia Tech’s Hiroshi Tai (PGA TOUR U No. 34) competing in his home country, Texas teammates Maas and sophomore Daniel Bennett representing South Africa, and Oklahoma State juniors Ethan Fang and Preston Stout teaming up with 18-year-old Mason Howell for Team USA. While the tournament results are not included in the PGA TOUR University Ranking, underclassmen who compete earn one point in PGA TOUR University Accelerated.
PGA TOUR University Ranking
Week 40/2025
|Rank
|Change
|Player
|University
|Events
|Points average
|1
|-
|Benjamin James
|Virginia
|20
|1211.5585
|2
|+1
|Christiaan Maas
|Texas
|17
|1149.997
|3
|-1
|Michael La Sasso
|Ole Miss
|19
|1118.1147
|4
|-
|Jase Summy
|Oklahoma
|16
|1089.8118
|5
|-
|Wells Williams
|Vanderbilt
|16
|1065.8312
|6
|-
|Tommy Morrison
|Texas
|18
|1053.0088
|7
|-
|Mahanth Chirravuri
|Pepperdine
|16
|967.1343
|8
|+2
|Luke Potter
|Texas
|15
|951.366
|9
|-1
|Michael Alexander Mjaaseth
|Arizona State
|17
|948.8747
|10
|+2
|Filip Jakubcik
|Arizona
|14
|936.235
|11
|+2
|Cameron Tankersley
|Ole Miss
|15
|935.5806
|12
|-3
|William Sides
|SMU
|13
|931.2269
|13
|-2
|Frankie Harris
|South Carolina
|13
|924.7715
|14
|-
|Lance Simpson
|Tennessee
|15
|924.5013
|15
|+2
|Tom Fischer
|Ole Miss
|14
|885.8342
|16
|-
|Jonathan Griz
|Alabama
|14
|885.3135
|17
|+3
|Bryan Lee
|Virginia
|15
|877.3346
|18
|-3
|Zach Kingsland
|SMU
|13
|872.6476
|19
|+4
|Daniel Svard
|Northwestern
|13
|872.1261
|20
|-1
|Matthew Kress
|Florida
|13
|865.2276
|21
|-
|Cohen Trolio
|Ole Miss
|14
|852.8185
|22
|-
|Zachery Pollo
|Arizona
|14
|840.0114
|23
|-5
|Paul Chang
|Virginia
|14
|834.4485
|24
|-
|Ethan Evans
|Duke
|15
|799.092
|25
|-
|Brady Siravo
|Pepperdine
|16
|798.1993
In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®), PGA TOUR University ranks players based on the last two years of their collegiate careers. Eligible Tournaments include NCAA Division I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events. The Ranking Period for the Class of 2026 began Week 23/2024 and concludes June 1, 2026, following the final round of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship.