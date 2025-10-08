Ben James, Christiaan Maas finish runner-up at Ben Hogan Collegiate, remain atop PGA TOUR University Rankings

Also winning last week was Arkansas’ John Daly II, who won the Blessings Intercollegiate and improved 19 spots to No. 31. In his nine amateur starts since the end of the 2024-25 college golf season, Daly won the Southern Amateur and was third at the Northeast Amateur to finish second in the Elite Amateur Cup. He also advanced to the quarterfinals at the U.S. Amateur, and he has started his senior season with three top-20 finishes, including a win and a runner-up.