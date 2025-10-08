PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
10H AGO

Ben James, Christiaan Maas finish runner-up at Ben Hogan Collegiate, remain atop PGA TOUR University Rankings

2 Min Read

PGA TOUR University

The No. 2-ranked Christiaan Maas (Texas) tied for second alongside Virginia's Ben James at the Ben Hogan Collegiate. (University of Texas Athletics)

The No. 2-ranked Christiaan Maas (Texas) tied for second alongside Virginia's Ben James at the Ben Hogan Collegiate. (University of Texas Athletics)

    Written by Staff

    PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – PGA TOUR University was well represented at the Ben Hogan Collegiate (Sept. 29-30), with No. 1-ranked Ben James (Virginia) and No. 2-ranked Christiaan Maas (Texas) tying for second at Colonial Country Club. Georgia Tech sophomore Albert Hansson prevailed in a five-man playoff to earn his first collegiate victory and an exemption into the PGA TOUR’s Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2026.

    Joining James and Maas in the top 10 were three other players ranked in the top 25 of this week’s PGA TOUR University Ranking. Vanderbilt’s Wells Williams (PGA TOUR U No. 5) finished T6, his third straight top 10 to start his senior season, while Texas’ Tommy Morrison (No. 6) and Virginia’s Bryan Lee (No. 17) tied for eighth.

    At the Windon Memorial, New Mexico’s Mesa Falleur closed with a career-best 65 to win by two over Northwestern’s Daniel Svärd. With the victory, Falleur jumped 13 spots to No. 30, while Svärd improved four spots to No. 19 with his runner-up finish.

    Also winning last week was Arkansas’ John Daly II, who won the Blessings Intercollegiate and improved 19 spots to No. 31. In his nine amateur starts since the end of the 2024-25 college golf season, Daly won the Southern Amateur and was third at the Northeast Amateur to finish second in the Elite Amateur Cup. He also advanced to the quarterfinals at the U.S. Amateur, and he has started his senior season with three top-20 finishes, including a win and a runner-up.

    This week in amateur golf, the world’s top players have traveled to Singapore to represent their countries at the World Amateur Team Championships (Oct. 8-11). Field highlights include Georgia Tech’s Hiroshi Tai (PGA TOUR U No. 34) competing in his home country, Texas teammates Maas and sophomore Daniel Bennett representing South Africa, and Oklahoma State juniors Ethan Fang and Preston Stout teaming up with 18-year-old Mason Howell for Team USA. While the tournament results are not included in the PGA TOUR University Ranking, underclassmen who compete earn one point in PGA TOUR University Accelerated.

    PGA TOUR University Ranking

    Week 40/2025

    RankChangePlayerUniversityEventsPoints average
    1-Benjamin JamesVirginia201211.5585
    2+1Christiaan MaasTexas171149.997
    3-1Michael La SassoOle Miss191118.1147
    4-Jase SummyOklahoma161089.8118
    5-Wells WilliamsVanderbilt161065.8312
    6-Tommy MorrisonTexas181053.0088
    7-Mahanth ChirravuriPepperdine16967.1343
    8+2Luke PotterTexas15951.366
    9-1Michael Alexander MjaasethArizona State17948.8747
    10+2Filip JakubcikArizona14936.235
    11+2Cameron TankersleyOle Miss15935.5806
    12-3William SidesSMU13931.2269
    13-2Frankie HarrisSouth Carolina13924.7715
    14-Lance SimpsonTennessee15924.5013
    15+2Tom FischerOle Miss14885.8342
    16-Jonathan GrizAlabama14885.3135
    17+3Bryan LeeVirginia15877.3346
    18-3Zach KingslandSMU13872.6476
    19+4Daniel SvardNorthwestern13872.1261
    20-1Matthew KressFlorida13865.2276
    21-Cohen TrolioOle Miss14852.8185
    22-Zachery PolloArizona14840.0114
    23-5Paul ChangVirginia14834.4485
    24-Ethan EvansDuke15799.092
    25-Brady SiravoPepperdine16798.1993

    In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®), PGA TOUR University ranks players based on the last two years of their collegiate careers. Eligible Tournaments include NCAA Division I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events. The Ranking Period for the Class of 2026 began Week 23/2024 and concludes June 1, 2026, following the final round of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Oct 8, 2025

    Korn Ferry Tour bubble watch: Who's battling for TOUR cards this week?

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Oct 8, 2025

    Horses for Courses: Expect ball-strikers to feast on par 4s at new Baycurrent Classic venue

    Horses for Courses
    Image for article.
    Oct 8, 2025

    SAS Championship: How to watch, pre-tournament notes, storylines, more

    Latest
    R1
    In Progress

    Baycurrent Classic

    1

    Max Greyserman
    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    11

    -4

    1

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    11

    T2

    Beau Hossler
    USA
    B. Hossler
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    11

    -3

    T2

    USA
    B. Hossler
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    11

    T2

    Patrick Fishburn
    USA
    P. Fishburn
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    12*

    -3

    T2

    USA
    P. Fishburn
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    12*

    T2

    Bud Cauley
    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    11

    -3

    T2

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    11

    T2

    Takanori Konishi
    JPN
    T. Konishi
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    11

    -3

    T2

    JPN
    T. Konishi
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    11

    T6

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -2
    Thru
    11

    -2

    T6

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -2
    Thru
    11
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW