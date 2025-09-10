Virginia’s Ben James tops first full PGA TOUR University Ranking for 2025-26

Also in the field at the Procore Championship is Auburn junior JacksonKoivun, who tallied his 20th point at the NCAA Championship in May to become the third player to earn his card through PGA TOUR University Accelerated. Ranked No. 1 in WAGR, Koivun has posted three straight top-11 finishes on TOUR, including a T5 in his last start at the Wyndham Championship, and he’s coming off a 3-1-0 performance for the United States at the Walker Cup.