Virginia’s Ben James tops first full PGA TOUR University Ranking for 2025-26
Ben James rolls in birdie putt at John Deere
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The complete roster of players in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2026 has been released, and preseason No. 1 Ben James (Virginia) maintains his position atop the PGA TOUR University Ranking as the 2025-26 college golf season begins. James, the second-ranked player in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, was part of the victorious U.S. Walker Cup Team at Cypress Point and will open his senior season Sept. 15-16 when Virginia competes in The Invitational at The Honors Course.
Ole Miss’ Michael La Sasso (No. 2), Oklahoma’s Jase Summy (No. 4) and Texas’ Tommy Morrison (No. 5) also represented the United States at the Walker Cup, while Texas’ Christiaan Maas (No. 3) of South Africa opened the season with a T6 finish at the Sahalee Players Championship (Sept. 6-7).
Maas was one of six PGA TOUR University players who finished in the top 10 at Sahalee. Pepperdine’s Brady Siravo birdied the 11th hole in the final round to win by one, his second collegiate victory and first since the 2024 West Coast Conference Championship. Unranked in the preseason, Siravo moves into the top 25 and debuts at No. 22 in the first full PGA TOUR University Ranking of the year.
Siravo’s teammate Mahanth Chirravuri (No. 9) finished T6, while Arizona’s Filip Jakubcik (No. 10) and UCLA’s Kyle An (No. 31) tied for ninth. Michael Alexander Mjaaseth (No. 7) tied for fourth and led Arizona State to a season-opening team title at Sahalee.
At the Carmel Cup (Aug. 29-31), No. 6-ranked Wells Williams finished T6 and helped Vanderbilt win the team title, while No. 4-ranked Summy shared individual medalist honors with Oklahoma State junior Ethan Fang. Fang has nine points in PGA TOUR University Accelerated, and he will make his second career start on the PGA TOUR at the 2025 Procore Championship.
Also in the field at the Procore Championship is Auburn junior JacksonKoivun, who tallied his 20th point at the NCAA Championship in May to become the third player to earn his card through PGA TOUR University Accelerated. Ranked No. 1 in WAGR, Koivun has posted three straight top-11 finishes on TOUR, including a T5 in his last start at the Wyndham Championship, and he’s coming off a 3-1-0 performance for the United States at the Walker Cup.
The PGA TOUR University Ranking will be updated weekly on Wednesdays throughout the college golf season. Eligible players in the Class of 2026 must register to be included in the PGA TOUR University Ranking. Player registration is open and will close Dec. 1, 2025.
PGA TOUR University Ranking: Week 36/2025
|Rank
|Preseason rank
|Player
|University
|Events
|Points average
|1
|1
|Ben James
|Virginia
|18
|1172.7633
|2
|3
|Michael La Sasso
|Ole Miss
|17
|1155.857
|3
|2
|Christiaan Maas
|Texas
|14
|1153.0014
|4
|5
|Jase Summy
|Oklahoma
|15
|1120.2126
|5
|4
|Tommy Morrison
|Texas
|15
|1096.2633
|6
|6
|Wells Williams
|Vanderbilt
|14
|1018.7978
|7
|8
|Michael Alexander Mjaaseth
|Arizona State
|14
|976.4442
|8
|7
|Luke Potter
|Texas
|14
|965.7307
|9
|10
|Mahanth Chirravuri
|Pepperdine
|14
|950.8792
|10
|11
|Filip Jakubcik
|Arizona
|13
|943.1592
|11
|13
|Lance Simpson
|Tennessee
|14
|942.0314
|12
|9
|Zach Kingsland
|SMU
|11
|934.5345
|13
|12
|Frankie Harris
|South Carolina
|11
|931.23
|14
|14
|Jonathan Griz
|Alabama
|11
|903.1245
|15
|15
|William Sides
|SMU
|11
|867.2418
|16
|18
|Paul Chang
|Virginia
|12
|862.6916
|17
|17
|Cameron Tankersley
|Ole Miss
|14
|854.5485
|18
|16
|Tom Fischer
|Ole Miss
|13
|853.9553
|19
|21
|Zachery Pollo
|Arizona
|13
|844.1484
|20
|25
|Cohen Trolio
|Ole Miss
|13
|843.9953
|21
|20
|Bryan Lee
|Virginia
|13
|841.9415
|22
|NR
|Brady Siravo
|Pepperdine
|14
|817.8142
|23
|24
|Ethan Evans
|Duke
|13
|817.3069
|24
|22
|Benjamin Reuter
|Georgia Tech
|13
|816.9376
|25
|23
|Matthew Kress
|Florida
|12
|813.6433
In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR), PGA TOUR University ranks players based on the last two years of their collegiate careers. Eligible tournaments include NCAA Division I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events. The Ranking period for the Class of 2026 began week 23/2024 and concludes June 1, 2026, following the final round of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship.