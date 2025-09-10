PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Virginia's Ben James tops first full PGA TOUR University Ranking for 2025-26

Ben James rolls in birdie putt at John Deere

    Written by Staff

    PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The complete roster of players in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2026 has been released, and preseason No. 1 Ben James (Virginia) maintains his position atop the PGA TOUR University Ranking as the 2025-26 college golf season begins. James, the second-ranked player in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, was part of the victorious U.S. Walker Cup Team at Cypress Point and will open his senior season Sept. 15-16 when Virginia competes in The Invitational at The Honors Course.

    Ole Miss’ Michael La Sasso (No. 2), Oklahoma’s Jase Summy (No. 4) and Texas’ Tommy Morrison (No. 5) also represented the United States at the Walker Cup, while Texas’ Christiaan Maas (No. 3) of South Africa opened the season with a T6 finish at the Sahalee Players Championship (Sept. 6-7).

    Maas was one of six PGA TOUR University players who finished in the top 10 at Sahalee. Pepperdine’s Brady Siravo birdied the 11th hole in the final round to win by one, his second collegiate victory and first since the 2024 West Coast Conference Championship. Unranked in the preseason, Siravo moves into the top 25 and debuts at No. 22 in the first full PGA TOUR University Ranking of the year.

    Siravo’s teammate Mahanth Chirravuri (No. 9) finished T6, while Arizona’s Filip Jakubcik (No. 10) and UCLA’s Kyle An (No. 31) tied for ninth. Michael Alexander Mjaaseth (No. 7) tied for fourth and led Arizona State to a season-opening team title at Sahalee.

    At the Carmel Cup (Aug. 29-31), No. 6-ranked Wells Williams finished T6 and helped Vanderbilt win the team title, while No. 4-ranked Summy shared individual medalist honors with Oklahoma State junior Ethan Fang. Fang has nine points in PGA TOUR University Accelerated, and he will make his second career start on the PGA TOUR at the 2025 Procore Championship.

    Also in the field at the Procore Championship is Auburn junior JacksonKoivun, who tallied his 20th point at the NCAA Championship in May to become the third player to earn his card through PGA TOUR University Accelerated. Ranked No. 1 in WAGR, Koivun has posted three straight top-11 finishes on TOUR, including a T5 in his last start at the Wyndham Championship, and he’s coming off a 3-1-0 performance for the United States at the Walker Cup.

    The PGA TOUR University Ranking will be updated weekly on Wednesdays throughout the college golf season. Eligible players in the Class of 2026 must register to be included in the PGA TOUR University Ranking. Player registration is open and will close Dec. 1, 2025.

    PGA TOUR University Ranking: Week 36/2025

    RankPreseason rankPlayerUniversityEventsPoints average
    11Ben JamesVirginia181172.7633
    23Michael La SassoOle Miss171155.857
    32Christiaan MaasTexas141153.0014
    45Jase SummyOklahoma151120.2126
    54Tommy MorrisonTexas151096.2633
    66Wells WilliamsVanderbilt141018.7978
    78Michael Alexander MjaasethArizona State14976.4442
    87Luke PotterTexas14965.7307
    910Mahanth ChirravuriPepperdine14950.8792
    1011Filip JakubcikArizona13943.1592
    1113Lance SimpsonTennessee14942.0314
    129Zach KingslandSMU11934.5345
    1312Frankie HarrisSouth Carolina11931.23
    1414Jonathan GrizAlabama11903.1245
    1515William SidesSMU11867.2418
    1618Paul ChangVirginia12862.6916
    1717Cameron TankersleyOle Miss14854.5485
    1816Tom FischerOle Miss13853.9553
    1921Zachery PolloArizona13844.1484
    2025Cohen TrolioOle Miss13843.9953
    2120Bryan LeeVirginia13841.9415
    22NRBrady SiravoPepperdine14817.8142
    2324Ethan EvansDuke13817.3069
    2422Benjamin ReuterGeorgia Tech13816.9376
    2523Matthew KressFlorida12813.6433

    In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR), PGA TOUR University ranks players based on the last two years of their collegiate careers. Eligible tournaments include NCAA Division I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events. The Ranking period for the Class of 2026 began week 23/2024 and concludes June 1, 2026, following the final round of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship.

