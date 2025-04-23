Georgia’s Buck Brumlow wins Ford Collegiate, moves into top 25 of PGA TOUR University Ranking
1 Min Read
Georgia's Buck Brumlow earned his first collegiate title at the Ford Collegiate. (Georgia Athletics)
Written by Staff
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Georgia’s Buck Brumlow earned his first collegiate title at the Ford Collegiate, defeating teammate Grayson Wood and notching his sixth top-10 finish of the season. Brumlow climbed to No. 19 in the latest PGA TOUR University Ranking, entering the top 25 for the first time as the only Bulldog from the Class of 2025 represented.
Brumlow topped a competitive field that featured No. 1 Auburn, No. 2 Texas and No. 7 LSU. Texas captured the team title with a 3-under final round to edge LSU by two strokes, led by top-10 performances from Daniel Bennett (T3) and WAGR No. 8 Tommy Morrison (T7). LSU’s Algot Kleen posted his second top-three finish of the spring with a T3 result and rose to No. 8 in the ranking.
Other notable movers included Texas A&M’s Phichaksn Maichon, who rose to No. 12; UNLV’s Caden Fioroni, who climbed three spots to No. 15 following a solo runner-up finish at the 78th Western Intercollegiate; and Mississippi’s Kye Meeks, who jumped to No. 24 after placing third at the Old Waverly Collegiate Championship.
The top five in the ranking remain unchanged: No. 1 David Ford (North Carolina), No. 2 Brendan Valdes (Auburn), No. 3 Ian Gilligan (Florida), No. 4 Jose Luis Ballester (Arizona State) and No. 5 Sebastian Moss (Louisville). The postseason begins this week as programs compete in their respective conference championships.
PGA TOUR University Ranking
Week 16/2025
|Rank
|Change
|Player
|University
|Points Average
|Events
|1
|-
|David Ford
|North Carolina
|1233.2236
|25
|2
|-
|Brendan Valdes
|Auburn
|1097.0837
|24
|3
|-
|Ian Gilligan
|Florida
|1065.7900
|21
|4
|-
|Jose Luis Ballester Barrio
|Arizona State
|1026.4490
|22
|5
|-
|Sebastian Moss
|Louisville
|1017.816
|20
|6
|-
|Preston Summerhays
|Arizona State
|1017.2923
|26
|7
|-
|Jackson Van Paris
|Vanderbilt
|1004.125
|20
|8
|+2
|Algot Kleen
|LSU
|978.9095
|22
|9
|-1
|Jackson Buchanan
|Illinois
|970.3915
|26
|10
|-1
|Pablo Ereno Perez
|UCLA
|962.2209
|22
|11
|-
|Omar Morales
|UCLA
|951.7948
|25
|12
|+1
|Phichaksn Maichon
|Texas A&M
|937.7296
|25
|13
|-1
|Justin Hastings
|San Diego State
|936.4120
|24
|14
|-
|Carson Bacha
|Auburn
|883.7890
|21
|15
|+3
|Caden Fioroni
|UNLV
|873.5686
|22
|16
|-1
|Calum Scott
|Texas Tech
|866.7786
|23
|17
|-1
|Drew Goodman
|Oklahoma
|865.7613
|23
|18
|-1
|Enrique Dimayuga
|SMU
|847.0129
|17
|19
|+8
|Buck Brumlow
|Georgia
|846.3723
|21
|20
|-
|Kieron van Wyk
|Charleston
|826.8942
|21
|21
|-2
|Jake Peacock
|South Florida
|826.2025
|20
|22
|-
|Gray Albright
|Florida State
|822.7780
|20
|23
|-2
|Nicholas Mathews
|NC State
|802.3630
|20
|24
|+4
|Kye Meeks
|Mississippi
|796.3441
|17
|25
|-2
|Nathan Franks
|South Carolina
|793.0625
|16