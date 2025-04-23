PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Georgia’s Buck Brumlow wins Ford Collegiate, moves into top 25 of PGA TOUR University Ranking

1 Min Read

PGA TOUR University

Georgia's Buck Brumlow earned his first collegiate title at the Ford Collegiate. (Georgia Athletics)

Georgia's Buck Brumlow earned his first collegiate title at the Ford Collegiate. (Georgia Athletics)

    Written by Staff

    PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Georgia’s Buck Brumlow earned his first collegiate title at the Ford Collegiate, defeating teammate Grayson Wood and notching his sixth top-10 finish of the season. Brumlow climbed to No. 19 in the latest PGA TOUR University Ranking, entering the top 25 for the first time as the only Bulldog from the Class of 2025 represented.

    Brumlow topped a competitive field that featured No. 1 Auburn, No. 2 Texas and No. 7 LSU. Texas captured the team title with a 3-under final round to edge LSU by two strokes, led by top-10 performances from Daniel Bennett (T3) and WAGR No. 8 Tommy Morrison (T7). LSU’s Algot Kleen posted his second top-three finish of the spring with a T3 result and rose to No. 8 in the ranking.

    Other notable movers included Texas A&M’s Phichaksn Maichon, who rose to No. 12; UNLV’s Caden Fioroni, who climbed three spots to No. 15 following a solo runner-up finish at the 78th Western Intercollegiate; and Mississippi’s Kye Meeks, who jumped to No. 24 after placing third at the Old Waverly Collegiate Championship.

    The top five in the ranking remain unchanged: No. 1 David Ford (North Carolina), No. 2 Brendan Valdes (Auburn), No. 3 Ian Gilligan (Florida), No. 4 Jose Luis Ballester (Arizona State) and No. 5 Sebastian Moss (Louisville). The postseason begins this week as programs compete in their respective conference championships.

    PGA TOUR University Ranking

    Week 16/2025

    RankChangePlayerUniversityPoints AverageEvents
    1-David FordNorth Carolina1233.223625
    2-Brendan ValdesAuburn1097.083724
    3-Ian GilliganFlorida1065.790021
    4-Jose Luis Ballester BarrioArizona State1026.449022
    5-Sebastian MossLouisville1017.81620
    6-Preston SummerhaysArizona State1017.292326
    7-Jackson Van ParisVanderbilt1004.12520
    8+2Algot KleenLSU978.909522
    9-1Jackson BuchananIllinois970.391526
    10-1Pablo Ereno PerezUCLA962.220922
    11-Omar MoralesUCLA951.794825
    12+1Phichaksn MaichonTexas A&M937.729625
    13-1Justin HastingsSan Diego State936.412024
    14-Carson BachaAuburn883.789021
    15+3Caden FioroniUNLV873.568622
    16-1Calum ScottTexas Tech866.778623
    17-1Drew GoodmanOklahoma865.761323
    18-1Enrique DimayugaSMU847.012917
    19+8Buck BrumlowGeorgia846.372321
    20-Kieron van WykCharleston826.894221
    21-2Jake PeacockSouth Florida826.202520
    22-Gray AlbrightFlorida State822.778020
    23-2Nicholas MathewsNC State802.363020
    24+4Kye MeeksMississippi796.344117
    25-2Nathan FranksSouth Carolina793.062516