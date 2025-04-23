Georgia’s Buck Brumlow wins Ford Collegiate, moves into top 25 of PGA TOUR University Ranking

Brumlow topped a competitive field that featured No. 1 Auburn, No. 2 Texas and No. 7 LSU. Texas captured the team title with a 3-under final round to edge LSU by two strokes, led by top-10 performances from Daniel Bennett (T3) and WAGR No. 8 Tommy Morrison (T7). LSU’s Algot Kleen posted his second top-three finish of the spring with a T3 result and rose to No. 8 in the ranking.