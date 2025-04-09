North Carolina’s David Ford wins second consecutive event, widens gap at No. 1 in PGA TOUR University Ranking
David Ford nearly holes opening approach from 143 yards at Arnold Palmer
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – North Carolina’s David Ford captured his fourth title of the season at the Augusta Haskins Award Invitational, defeating Illinois’ Max Herendeen with a birdie on the first playoff hole. With the win, Ford extends his lead at No. 1 in the PGA TOUR University Ranking to over 100 points ahead of No. 2 Brendan Valdes and earns an exemption into the PGA TOUR’s 3M Open in July.
Over the past three weeks, Ford has collected two individual victories (Valspar Intercollegiate Invitational, Augusta Haskins Award Invitational) and a runner-up finish at The Hayt. With his latest title, he becomes North Carolina’s leader in single-season wins and is tied for the second-most career victories with six. The Tar Heels will close out their regular season at the Tar Heel Intercollegiate this weekend (April 12–13).
Auburn’s Brendan Valdes, who trailed Ford by just one point two weeks ago, recorded his third straight top-five finish with a T4 showing at the Mason Rudolph Championship. Teammate Carson Bacha climbed to No. 14 in the ranking with a solo third-place finish — his third top-three result of the season — after carding a final-round 5-under 66. Jackson Koivun, ranked No. 2 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, led the Tigers with a runner-up finish behind Vanderbilt’s Wells Williams.
The top five of the PGA TOUR University Ranking remain unchanged this week: Florida’s Ian Gilligan holds steady at No. 3, followed by Arizona State’s Jose Luis Ballester at No. 4 and Preston Summerhays at No. 5 after competing in the PGA TOUR’s Valero Texas Open (MC).
Four collegiate players are set to compete in the Masters Tournament this week. Arizona State’s Ballester will make his second major championship appearance via winning the 2024 U.S. Amateur. Florida sophomore Noah Kent, the 2024 U.S. Amateur runner-up, joins the field alongside Georgia Tech junior Hiroshi Tai, the 2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf individual champion. San Diego State’s Justin Hastings, currently No. 12, will make his major debut after earning an invitation via his victory at the 2025 Latin America Amateur Championship in January.
PGA TOUR University Ranking
Week 14/2025
|Rank
|Change
|Player
|University
|Points average
|Events
|1
|-
|David Ford
|North Carolina
|1222.3083
|24
|2
|-
|Brendan Valdes
|Auburn
|1109.0965
|23
|3
|-
|Ian Gilligan
|Florida
|1054.0535
|20
|4
|-
|Jose Luis Ballester Barrio
|Arizona State
|1037.2323
|21
|5
|-
|Preston Summerhays
|Arizona State
|1004.1784
|25
|6
|-
|Jackson Van Paris
|Vanderbilt
|1004.1250
|20
|7
|+1
|Omar Morales
|UCLA
|979.1056
|23
|8
|-1
|Jackson Buchanan
|Illinois
|969.6040
|25
|9
|-
|Algot Kleen
|LSU
|969.1460
|20
|10
|-
|Pablo Ereño Perez
|UCLA
|962.5050
|20
|11
|-
|Sebastian Moss
|Louisville
|962.4421
|19
|12
|-
|Justin Hastings
|San Diego State
|937.1450
|22
|13
|-
|Phichaksn Maichon
|Texas A&M
|910.0975
|24
|14
|+2
|Carson Bacha
|Auburn
|883.3360
|20
|15
|-1
|Calum Scott
|Texas Tech
|880.3981
|22
|16
|-1
|Drew Goodman
|Oklahoma
|867.2581
|22
|17
|-
|Caden Fioroni
|UNLV
|841.6633
|21
|18
|+1
|Jake Peacock
|South Florida
|834.5931
|19
|19
|+1
|Enrique Dimayuga
|SMU
|828.7281
|16
|20
|-2
|Kieron van Wyk
|Charleston
|826.8942
|21
|21
|-
|Nicholas Mathews
|NC State
|812.3121
|19
|22
|-
|Gray Albright
|Florida State
|798.6068
|19
|23
|-
|Scotty Kennon
|Wake Forest
|797.2609
|21
|24
|-
|Nathan Franks
|South Carolina
|796.4100
|15
|25
|+1
|Deven Patel
|Virginia
|784.4726
|19