PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

North Carolina’s David Ford wins second consecutive event, widens gap at No. 1 in PGA TOUR University Ranking

2 Min Read

PGA TOUR University

David Ford nearly holes opening approach from 143 yards at Arnold Palmer

David Ford nearly holes opening approach from 143 yards at Arnold Palmer

    Written by Staff

    PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – North Carolina’s David Ford captured his fourth title of the season at the Augusta Haskins Award Invitational, defeating Illinois’ Max Herendeen with a birdie on the first playoff hole. With the win, Ford extends his lead at No. 1 in the PGA TOUR University Ranking to over 100 points ahead of No. 2 Brendan Valdes and earns an exemption into the PGA TOUR’s 3M Open in July.

    Over the past three weeks, Ford has collected two individual victories (Valspar Intercollegiate Invitational, Augusta Haskins Award Invitational) and a runner-up finish at The Hayt. With his latest title, he becomes North Carolina’s leader in single-season wins and is tied for the second-most career victories with six. The Tar Heels will close out their regular season at the Tar Heel Intercollegiate this weekend (April 12–13).

    Auburn’s Brendan Valdes, who trailed Ford by just one point two weeks ago, recorded his third straight top-five finish with a T4 showing at the Mason Rudolph Championship. Teammate Carson Bacha climbed to No. 14 in the ranking with a solo third-place finish — his third top-three result of the season — after carding a final-round 5-under 66. Jackson Koivun, ranked No. 2 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, led the Tigers with a runner-up finish behind Vanderbilt’s Wells Williams.

    The top five of the PGA TOUR University Ranking remain unchanged this week: Florida’s Ian Gilligan holds steady at No. 3, followed by Arizona State’s Jose Luis Ballester at No. 4 and Preston Summerhays at No. 5 after competing in the PGA TOUR’s Valero Texas Open (MC).

    Four collegiate players are set to compete in the Masters Tournament this week. Arizona State’s Ballester will make his second major championship appearance via winning the 2024 U.S. Amateur. Florida sophomore Noah Kent, the 2024 U.S. Amateur runner-up, joins the field alongside Georgia Tech junior Hiroshi Tai, the 2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf individual champion. San Diego State’s Justin Hastings, currently No. 12, will make his major debut after earning an invitation via his victory at the 2025 Latin America Amateur Championship in January.

    PGA TOUR University Ranking

    Week 14/2025

    RankChangePlayerUniversityPoints averageEvents
    1-David FordNorth Carolina1222.308324
    2-Brendan ValdesAuburn1109.096523
    3-Ian GilliganFlorida1054.053520
    4-Jose Luis Ballester BarrioArizona State1037.232321
    5-Preston SummerhaysArizona State1004.178425
    6-Jackson Van ParisVanderbilt1004.125020
    7+1Omar MoralesUCLA979.105623
    8-1Jackson BuchananIllinois969.604025
    9-Algot KleenLSU969.146020
    10-Pablo Ereño PerezUCLA962.505020
    11-Sebastian MossLouisville962.442119
    12-Justin HastingsSan Diego State937.145022
    13-Phichaksn MaichonTexas A&M910.097524
    14+2Carson BachaAuburn883.336020
    15-1Calum ScottTexas Tech880.398122
    16-1Drew GoodmanOklahoma867.258122
    17-Caden FioroniUNLV841.663321
    18+1Jake PeacockSouth Florida834.593119
    19+1Enrique DimayugaSMU828.728116
    20-2Kieron van WykCharleston826.894221
    21-Nicholas MathewsNC State812.312119
    22-Gray AlbrightFlorida State798.606819
    23-Scotty KennonWake Forest797.260921
    24-Nathan FranksSouth Carolina796.410015
    25+1Deven PatelVirginia784.472619
    R1
    Groupings Official

    Masters Tournament

    USA
    D. Riley
    11:40AM UTC
    USA
    P. Kizzire
    11:40AM UTC
    TPE
    K. Yu
    11:51AM UTC
    VEN
    J. Vegas
    11:51AM UTC
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    11:51AM UTC
    CAN
    M. Weir
    12:02PM UTC
    USA
    M. Kim
    12:02PM UTC
    USA
    Cam. Young
    12:02PM UTC
    USA
    Z. Johnson
    12:13PM UTC
    USA
    J. Highsmith
    12:13PM UTC
    USA
    C. Kirk
    12:13PM UTC
    ENG
    D. Willett
    12:24PM UTC
    COL
    N. Echavarria
    12:24PM UTC
    USA
    D. Thompson
    12:24PM UTC
    GER
    B. Langer
    12:35PM UTC
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW