North Carolina’s David Ford wins second consecutive event, widens gap at No. 1 in PGA TOUR University Ranking

Four collegiate players are set to compete in the Masters Tournament this week. Arizona State’s Ballester will make his second major championship appearance via winning the 2024 U.S. Amateur. Florida sophomore Noah Kent, the 2024 U.S. Amateur runner-up, joins the field alongside Georgia Tech junior Hiroshi Tai, the 2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf individual champion. San Diego State’s Justin Hastings, currently No. 12, will make his major debut after earning an invitation via his victory at the 2025 Latin America Amateur Championship in January.