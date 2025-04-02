North Carolina’s David Ford wins Valspar Intercollegiate, extends lead in PGA TOUR University

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – North Carolina’s David Ford won the Valspar Intercollegiate Invitational last Tuesday (March 25), his third individual title of the season, and he widened his lead atop the PGA TOUR University Ranking. In all, 12 players in the top-25 of the Class of 2025 were in the field, as well as Florida State junior Luke Clanton and Auburn sophomore Jackson Koivun. With the victory, Ford moved up to No. 5 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking and earned an exemption into the 2026 Valspar Championship on the PGA TOUR.