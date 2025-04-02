PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

North Carolina’s David Ford wins Valspar Intercollegiate, extends lead in PGA TOUR University

2 Min Read

PGA TOUR University

Loading...
    Written by Staff

    PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – North Carolina’s David Ford won the Valspar Intercollegiate Invitational last Tuesday (March 25), his third individual title of the season, and he widened his lead atop the PGA TOUR University Ranking. In all, 12 players in the top-25 of the Class of 2025 were in the field, as well as Florida State junior Luke Clanton and Auburn sophomore Jackson Koivun. With the victory, Ford moved up to No. 5 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking and earned an exemption into the 2026 Valspar Championship on the PGA TOUR.

    Kieron Van Wyk moved to No. 18 in the PGA TOUR University Ranking after earning medalist honors at the Hootie Intercollegiate at Bulls Bay Golf Club in Awendaw, South Carolina. The College of Charleston senior carded a bogey-free 8-under 64 in the final round to secure his second individual title of the season and move into the top 20 of the ranking for the first time this season.

    Auburn’s Brendan Valdes (No. 2), Florida’s Ian Gilligan (No. 3), and Arizona State’s Josele Ballester (No. 4) and Preston Summerhays (No. 5) round out the top five.

    This week on TOUR, Summerhays and University of Virginia junior Ben James are in the field in San Antonio at the Valero Texas Open from April 3-6. Summerhays is competing on a sponsor exemption, while James earned a spot into the event after his win at the 2024 Valero Texas Collegiate.

    Next week, Ballester and Justin Hastings (No. 12) will make their debut at the Masters from April 10-13. Ballester and Hastings earned invitations to Augusta National after their respective victories at the U.S. Amateur Championship and the Latin America Amateur Championship. Florida’s Noah Kent (U.S. Amateur runner-up) and Georgia Tech’s Hiroshi Tai (NCAA individual champion) will also compete.

    PGA TOUR University Ranking

    Week 13/2025

    RankChangePlayerUniversityPoints AverageEvents
    1-David FordNorth Carolina1176.826523
    2-Brendan ValdesAuburn1102.306822
    3-Ian GilliganFlorida1054.053520
    4-Jose Luis Ballester BarrioArizona State1037.232321
    5-Preston SummerhaysArizona State1012.685824
    6-Jackson Van ParisVanderbilt1007.652619
    7-Jackson BuchananIllinois991.475223
    8-Omar MoralesUCLA979.105623
    9-Algot KleenLSU969.14620
    10+1Pablo Ereño PerezUCLA962.50520
    11-1Sebastian MossLouisville962.442119
    12-Justin HastingsSan Diego State937.14522
    13-Phichaksn MaichonTexas A&M910.097524
    14-Calum ScottTexas Tech880.222321
    15-Drew GoodmanOklahoma863.327621
    16-Carson BachaAuburn854.146819
    17-Caden FioroniUNLV841.663321
    18+6Kieron Van WykCollege of Charleston836.54720
    19-Jake PeacockSouth Florida834.593119
    20-2Enrique DimayugaSMU828.728116
    21-1Nicholas MathewsNC State812.312119
    22+1Gray AlbrightFlorida State798.606819
    23+2Scotty KennonWake Forest797.260921
    24-2Nathan FranksSouth Carolina796.4115
    25-4Maxwell FordNorth Carolina793.062520
    R1
    Groupings Official

    Valero Texas Open

    AUS
    A. Baddeley
    12:20PM UTC
    USA
    S. Stevens
    12:20PM UTC
    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    12:20PM UTC
    IRL
    P. Harrington
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    M. Hubbard
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    E. Cole
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    A. Putnam
    12:31PM UTC
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    12:31PM UTC
    USA
    B. Hossler
    12:31PM UTC
    SCO
    M. Laird
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    B. Burgoon
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    C. Kim
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    L. Griffin
    12:42PM UTC
    GER
    M. Schmid
    12:42PM UTC
    USA
    B. Kohles
    12:42PM UTC
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW