North Carolina’s David Ford wins Valspar Intercollegiate, extends lead in PGA TOUR University
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – North Carolina’s David Ford won the Valspar Intercollegiate Invitational last Tuesday (March 25), his third individual title of the season, and he widened his lead atop the PGA TOUR University Ranking. In all, 12 players in the top-25 of the Class of 2025 were in the field, as well as Florida State junior Luke Clanton and Auburn sophomore Jackson Koivun. With the victory, Ford moved up to No. 5 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking and earned an exemption into the 2026 Valspar Championship on the PGA TOUR.
Kieron Van Wyk moved to No. 18 in the PGA TOUR University Ranking after earning medalist honors at the Hootie Intercollegiate at Bulls Bay Golf Club in Awendaw, South Carolina. The College of Charleston senior carded a bogey-free 8-under 64 in the final round to secure his second individual title of the season and move into the top 20 of the ranking for the first time this season.
Auburn’s Brendan Valdes (No. 2), Florida’s Ian Gilligan (No. 3), and Arizona State’s Josele Ballester (No. 4) and Preston Summerhays (No. 5) round out the top five.
This week on TOUR, Summerhays and University of Virginia junior Ben James are in the field in San Antonio at the Valero Texas Open from April 3-6. Summerhays is competing on a sponsor exemption, while James earned a spot into the event after his win at the 2024 Valero Texas Collegiate.
Next week, Ballester and Justin Hastings (No. 12) will make their debut at the Masters from April 10-13. Ballester and Hastings earned invitations to Augusta National after their respective victories at the U.S. Amateur Championship and the Latin America Amateur Championship. Florida’s Noah Kent (U.S. Amateur runner-up) and Georgia Tech’s Hiroshi Tai (NCAA individual champion) will also compete.
PGA TOUR University Ranking
Week 13/2025
|Rank
|Change
|Player
|University
|Points Average
|Events
|1
|-
|David Ford
|North Carolina
|1176.8265
|23
|2
|-
|Brendan Valdes
|Auburn
|1102.3068
|22
|3
|-
|Ian Gilligan
|Florida
|1054.0535
|20
|4
|-
|Jose Luis Ballester Barrio
|Arizona State
|1037.2323
|21
|5
|-
|Preston Summerhays
|Arizona State
|1012.6858
|24
|6
|-
|Jackson Van Paris
|Vanderbilt
|1007.6526
|19
|7
|-
|Jackson Buchanan
|Illinois
|991.4752
|23
|8
|-
|Omar Morales
|UCLA
|979.1056
|23
|9
|-
|Algot Kleen
|LSU
|969.146
|20
|10
|+1
|Pablo Ereño Perez
|UCLA
|962.505
|20
|11
|-1
|Sebastian Moss
|Louisville
|962.4421
|19
|12
|-
|Justin Hastings
|San Diego State
|937.145
|22
|13
|-
|Phichaksn Maichon
|Texas A&M
|910.0975
|24
|14
|-
|Calum Scott
|Texas Tech
|880.2223
|21
|15
|-
|Drew Goodman
|Oklahoma
|863.3276
|21
|16
|-
|Carson Bacha
|Auburn
|854.1468
|19
|17
|-
|Caden Fioroni
|UNLV
|841.6633
|21
|18
|+6
|Kieron Van Wyk
|College of Charleston
|836.547
|20
|19
|-
|Jake Peacock
|South Florida
|834.5931
|19
|20
|-2
|Enrique Dimayuga
|SMU
|828.7281
|16
|21
|-1
|Nicholas Mathews
|NC State
|812.3121
|19
|22
|+1
|Gray Albright
|Florida State
|798.6068
|19
|23
|+2
|Scotty Kennon
|Wake Forest
|797.2609
|21
|24
|-2
|Nathan Franks
|South Carolina
|796.41
|15
|25
|-4
|Maxwell Ford
|North Carolina
|793.0625
|20