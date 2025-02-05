Ian Gilligan improves to No. 5 in PGA TOUR University Ranking after runner-up finish at Southwestern Invitational

Pablo Ereno Perez (UCLA) was one of two PGA TOUR U players in the top 10, alongside Gilligan, to improve their ranking through the Southwestern Invitational. His T5 finish marked his third consecutive top-10 performance this season, propelling him to No. 9. UCLA’s Omar Morales dropped to No. 7 after a T57 finish, while Vanderbilt’s Jackson Van Paris fell to No. 8 following a T18 showing. Perez’s rise to No. 9 pushed Louisville’s Sebastian Moss down to No. 10.