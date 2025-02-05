PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Ian Gilligan improves to No. 5 in PGA TOUR University Ranking after runner-up finish at Southwestern Invitational

2 Min Read

PGA TOUR University

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Following a runner-up finish at the Southwestern Invitational last week, Florida’s Ian Gilligan moved up three spots to No. 5 in the PGA TOUR University Ranking, establishing his highest rank since moving to No. 7 following his T16 showing at the Shriners Children’s Open in October.

    Gilligan earned his second top-10 finish of the season last week off the strength of a second-round 4-under 67. The Florida senior tied the low round of the day and climbed 20 spots up the leaderboard to enter the final round T3. A final-round 70 left him one stroke shy of Vanderbilt junior Wells Williams, who finished at 5-under to take home his second collegiate title.

    The top four in PGA TOUR University remain unchanged this week, as North Carolina’s David Ford (No. 1), Auburn’s Brendan Valdes (No. 3) and Arizona State’s Preston Summerhays (No. 4) are each set to compete in this week’s Amer Ari Invitational in Puako, Hawaii. Arizona State’s Josele Ballester (No. 2) will make his second career start on the PGA TOUR via sponsor exemption at the WM Phoenix Open, Feb. 6-9.

    San Diego State’s Justin Hastings shared runner-up honors with Gilligan at the Southwestern Invitational and made the biggest jump inside the top 25 of the ranking, improving four spots to No. 16. Hastings has posted back-to-back top-10 finishes (T2/Southwestern Invitational, T6/The Preserve Golf Club Collegiate) in his last two college starts, in addition to his win at the Latin America Amateur Championship last month.

    Pablo Ereno Perez (UCLA) was one of two PGA TOUR U players in the top 10, alongside Gilligan, to improve their ranking through the Southwestern Invitational. His T5 finish marked his third consecutive top-10 performance this season, propelling him to No. 9. UCLA’s Omar Morales dropped to No. 7 after a T57 finish, while Vanderbilt’s Jackson Van Paris fell to No. 8 following a T18 showing. Perez’s rise to No. 9 pushed Louisville’s Sebastian Moss down to No. 10.

    UNLV’s Caden Fioroni returned to the top 25 through a T13 finish at the Southwestern Invitational. After starting the season with three top-15 finishes, highlighted by a T4 showing at the 2024 Trinity Forest Invitational, Fioroni jumped Mississippi’s Kye Meeks and Duke’s Luke Sample to close the week at No. 24.

    PGA TOUR University Ranking

    Week 5/2024

    RankChangePlayerUniversityPoints AverageEvents
    1-David FordNorth Carolina1116.870519
    2-Jose Luis Ballester BarrioArizona State1073.156816
    3-Brendan ValdesAuburn1060.884719
    4-Preston SummerhaysArizona State1060.063520
    5+3Ian GilliganFlorida1020.742917
    6-Jackson BuchananIllinois1003.593020
    7-2Omar MoralesUCLA993.374520
    8-1Jackson Van ParisVanderbilt989.451816
    9+1Pablo Ereno PerezUCLA963.025217
    10-1Sebastian MossLouisville960.840517
    11-Enrique DimayugaSMU925.480911
    12-Calum ScottTexas Tech917.146417
    13-Algot KleenLSU907.002218
    14-Drew GoodmanOklahoma902.997017
    15-Phichaksn MaichonTexas A&M890.690019
    16+4Justin HastingsSan Diego State876.554117
    17-1Maxwell FordNorth Carolina855.021816
    18-1Jake PeacockSouth Florida849.584015
    19-1Gray AlbrightFlorida State841.631315
    20-1Nicholas MathewsNC State836.892615
    21-Deven PatelVirginia828.433716
    22-Scotty KennonWake Forest803.462917
    23-Stephen Campbell JrOklahoma797.877512
    24+2Caden FioroniUNLV789.072218
    25-1Kye MeeksMississippi788.253312