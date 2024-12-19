PGA TOUR expands performance benefits for PGA TOUR University

Beginning with the final 2026 PGA TOUR University Ranking, leading finishers with a points average that is equal to or exceeds 1,300 would earn PGA TOUR membership equal to the No. 1 finisher. This modification was approved to account for rare situations where there are two exceptional players in the same graduating class. Since the launch of the PGA TOUR University Ranking in 2021, a No. 2 finisher has not surpassed the 1,300-point mark, and this stipulation would have only occurred twice in the last decade. In the four years (2021-24) of PGA TOUR University graduating classes, the No. 2 finisher has averaged 1,176 points.