PGA TOUR expands performance benefits for PGA TOUR University
3 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The PGA TOUR Policy Board approved expanded performance benefits for PGA TOUR University on Thursday, further enhancing the four-year-old program designed to provide emerging talent with an accelerated path to professional golf. Effective Jan. 2, the approved changes include modifications to the PGA TOUR University Accelerated points table, expanded access to the Korn Ferry Tour for PGA TOUR University top-10 finishers and a provision to recognize a No. 2 finisher in PGA TOUR University who achieves a competitive record comparable to past No. 1 players.
“Today’s announcement builds on the success PGA TOUR University has experienced over the past four years and continues to evolve the program’s offerings to properly identify and reward elite collegiate talent,” said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan. “Advancing opportunities for emerging stars is a tenet of our competitive platform, and PGA TOUR University plays a critical role in that process.”
Modernization of PGA TOUR University Accelerated points distribution
Through PGA TOUR University Accelerated, a high-achieving junior, sophomore or freshman can earn PGA TOUR membership and become eligible for all open, full-field TOUR events. Players earn points based on their accomplishments in college, amateur and professional golf, and they will earn PGA TOUR membership if they amass at least 20 points by the end of their third year of NCAA eligibility. Originally launched in 2022, PGA TOUR University Accelerated has awarded one PGA TOUR card to date, with Vanderbilt’s Gordon Sargent earning TOUR membership effective when he turns professional in June 2025.
As the PGA TOUR continues to evaluate the PGA TOUR University Accelerated points table, modifications were recommended – and approved by the PGA TOUR Policy Board – to ensure the 20-point threshold remains a high bar for elite underclassmen to strive for, while modernizing based on the collegiate and amateur golf landscape. Winners of additional elite amateur championships will be awarded points, and points will be available for a top finish at the NCAA Championship, sustaining the No. 1 World Amateur Golf Ranking and top-five finishes in PGA TOUR events.
Modifications to the PGA TOUR University Accelerated points table:
- Lifetime 26 weeks as No. 1 in WAGR – 1 point
- Lifetime 52 weeks as No. 1 in WAGR – 1 point
- Top five in an official PGA TOUR event or select DP World Tour events – 1 point
- Top 10 and ties at D-I NCAA Individual National Championship – 1 point
- Jones Cup – 1 point
- Northeast Amateur – 1 point
- Southern Amateur – 1 point
- African Amateur – 1 point (previously 2 points)
- Asia-Pacific Amateur – 1 point (previously 2 points)
- D-I NCAA Individual Champion – 2 points (previously 3 points)
- European Amateur – 1 point (previously 2 points)
- Latin America Amateur – 1 point (previously 2 points)
- The Amateur – 2 points (previously 3 points)
- U.S. Amateur – 2 points (previously 3 points)
- Western Amateur – 1 point (previously 2 points)
The comprehensive list of criteria that award PGA TOUR University Accelerated points can be found here: https://www.pgatour.com/article/news/university/accelerated.
Expansion of access for PGA TOUR University graduates to the Korn Ferry Tour
The top 10 players in the final 2025 PGA TOUR University Ranking will now earn exempt Korn Ferry Tour membership for the remainder of the season. This marks an increase in exempt status, as previously the top five players in the final PGA TOUR University Ranking earned exempt Korn Ferry Tour membership, and finishers 6-10 earned conditional Korn Ferry Tour membership. This modification was approved due to the immediate and impressive impact of PGA TOUR University finishers 1-10 in past seasons and provides these players more clarity and certainty in their Korn Ferry Tour playing schedule.
Additionally, a category has been expanded to award Korn Ferry Tour membership for the following season to two more PGA TOUR University players (from three to five), based on their combined points total from events played on the PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour. Beginning in 2026, this category will expand to the top-five finishers in combined points accrued on the PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour during the season after their finish in PGA TOUR University.
Provision to recognize high-performing leading finishers in PGA TOUR University Ranking
Beginning with the final 2026 PGA TOUR University Ranking, leading finishers with a points average that is equal to or exceeds 1,300 would earn PGA TOUR membership equal to the No. 1 finisher. This modification was approved to account for rare situations where there are two exceptional players in the same graduating class. Since the launch of the PGA TOUR University Ranking in 2021, a No. 2 finisher has not surpassed the 1,300-point mark, and this stipulation would have only occurred twice in the last decade. In the four years (2021-24) of PGA TOUR University graduating classes, the No. 2 finisher has averaged 1,176 points.