Gordon Sargent earns PGA TOUR membership via PGA TOUR University Accelerated

Following the conclusion of stroke play at the 2024 NCAA D-I National Championship (May 24-27), Sargent will become eligible to accept PGA TOUR membership upon turning professional. If he turns pro after the conclusion of his junior season, Sargent would be eligible for open, full-field events for the remainder of the 2024 season, including the FedExCup Fall, and he also would be a PGA TOUR member for the 2025 season (subject to reshuffles).