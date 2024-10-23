Florida's Ian Gilligan improves to No. 7 in PGA TOUR University after T16 finish at Shriners
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Florida’s Ian Gilligan moved up four spots to No. 7 in the PGA TOUR University Ranking after a T16 finish at the Shriners Children’s Open at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas. Gilligan earned an exemption into the event after his win at the Southern Highlands Collegiate in February.
After making the cut on the number at 3-under, the Reno, Nevada, native did not record a bogey over the final 36 holes and shot rounds of 66-65 to finish the weekend at 14-under. He is now 2-for-2 in cuts made in TOUR starts; in his TOUR debut in July, he finished T40 at the Barracuda Championship.
Gilligan started his fall season as the No. 8 player in the PGA TOUR University Ranking after a junior season where he earned All-SEC Second Team honors. In addition to his win at Southern Highlands, Gilligan was one of two Gators to be in the lineup for all 14 tournaments in 2023-24.
Wake Forest’s Scotty Kennon made the biggest jump of any player in the top 25, moving six spots to No. 24 after his win at the Furman Intercollegiate. A 5-under 66 in the final round propelled Kennon to his second career collegiate victory.
PGA TOUR University Ranking
Week 42/2024
|Rank
|Change
|Player
|University
|Points average
|Events
|1
|-
|Brendan Valdes
|Auburn
|1,076.6983
|18
|2
|-
|David Ford
|North Carolina
|1,066.5052
|17
|3
|-
|Jose Luis Ballester
|Arizona State
|1,064.3586
|15
|4
|-
|Preston Summerhays
|Arizona State
|1,057.6272
|18
|5
|-
|Omar Morales
|UCLA
|1,043.4752
|17
|6
|-
|Jackson Van Paris
|Vanderbilt
|997.9293
|15
|7
|+4
|Ian Gilligan
|Florida
|983.7381
|16
|8
|-1
|Jackson Buchanan
|Illinois
|959.975
|18
|9
|-1
|Sebastian Moss
|Louisville
|951.4712
|16
|10
|-1
|Enrique Dimayuga
|SMU
|949.553
|10
|11
|-1
|Algot Kleen
|LSU
|947.8343
|16
|12
|+1
|Pablo Ereño Perez
|UCLA
|927.5186
|15
|13
|-1
|Andrew Goodman
|Oklahoma
|925.5531
|16
|14
|-
|Calum Scott
|Texas Tech
|917.1464
|17
|15
|-
|Tiger Christensen
|Arizona
|915.2688
|17
|16
|-
|Phichaksn Maichon
|Texas A&M
|890.6900
|19
|17
|-
|Gray Albright
|Florida State
|866.5600
|14
|18
|-
|Nicholas Mathews
|NC State
|855.8650
|14
|19
|+1
|Justin Hastings
|San Diego State
|841.2950
|14
|20
|+1
|Jake Peacock
|South Florida
|834.6878
|14
|21
|+1
|Maxwell Ford
|North Carolina
|831.6813
|15
|22
|+1
|Stephen Campbell Jr.
|Oklahoma
|829.6381
|11
|23
|-4
|Deven Patel
|Virginia
|828.4337
|16
|24
|+6
|Scotty Kennon
|Wake Forest
|803.4629
|17
|25
|-1
|Zac Jones
|Brigham Young
|800.5164
|14