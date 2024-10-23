PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Florida's Ian Gilligan improves to No. 7 in PGA TOUR University after T16 finish at Shriners

1 Min Read

PGA TOUR University

Loading...
    Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM

    PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Florida’s Ian Gilligan moved up four spots to No. 7 in the PGA TOUR University Ranking after a T16 finish at the Shriners Children’s Open at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas. Gilligan earned an exemption into the event after his win at the Southern Highlands Collegiate in February.

    After making the cut on the number at 3-under, the Reno, Nevada, native did not record a bogey over the final 36 holes and shot rounds of 66-65 to finish the weekend at 14-under. He is now 2-for-2 in cuts made in TOUR starts; in his TOUR debut in July, he finished T40 at the Barracuda Championship.

    Gilligan started his fall season as the No. 8 player in the PGA TOUR University Ranking after a junior season where he earned All-SEC Second Team honors. In addition to his win at Southern Highlands, Gilligan was one of two Gators to be in the lineup for all 14 tournaments in 2023-24.

    Wake Forest’s Scotty Kennon made the biggest jump of any player in the top 25, moving six spots to No. 24 after his win at the Furman Intercollegiate. A 5-under 66 in the final round propelled Kennon to his second career collegiate victory.

    PGA TOUR University Ranking

    Week 42/2024

    RankChangePlayerUniversityPoints averageEvents
    1-Brendan ValdesAuburn1,076.698318
    2-David FordNorth Carolina1,066.505217
    3-Jose Luis BallesterArizona State1,064.358615
    4-Preston SummerhaysArizona State1,057.627218
    5-Omar MoralesUCLA1,043.475217
    6-Jackson Van ParisVanderbilt997.929315
    7+4Ian GilliganFlorida983.738116
    8-1Jackson BuchananIllinois959.97518
    9-1Sebastian MossLouisville951.471216
    10-1Enrique DimayugaSMU949.55310
    11-1Algot KleenLSU947.834316
    12+1Pablo Ereño PerezUCLA927.518615
    13-1Andrew GoodmanOklahoma925.553116
    14-Calum ScottTexas Tech917.146417
    15-Tiger ChristensenArizona915.268817
    16-Phichaksn MaichonTexas A&M890.690019
    17-Gray AlbrightFlorida State866.560014
    18-Nicholas MathewsNC State855.865014
    19+1Justin HastingsSan Diego State841.295014
    20+1Jake PeacockSouth Florida834.687814
    21+1Maxwell FordNorth Carolina831.681315
    22+1Stephen Campbell Jr.Oklahoma829.638111
    23-4Deven PatelVirginia828.433716
    24+6Scotty KennonWake Forest803.462917
    25-1Zac JonesBrigham Young800.516414