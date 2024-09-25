PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Arizona State's Josele Ballester wins Fighting Illini Invitational, moves to No. 2 in PGA TOUR University Ranking

1 Min Read

1 Min Read

PGA TOUR University

Arizona State’s Josele Ballester wins Fighting Illini Invitational, moves to No. 2 in PGA TOUR University Ranking
    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Arizona State’s Josele Ballester moved up four spots to No. 2 in the PGA TOUR University Ranking after claiming the first individual win of his collegiate career at the Fighting Illini Invitational at Olympia Fields Country Club. For the first time in PGA TOUR University history, players from the same school occupy the top two spots in the ranking; Ballester and his teammate Preston Summerhays currently sit as Nos. 1 and 2.

    Despite a T44 finish at Olympia Fields, Summerhaysmaintains his hold on the No. 1 spot, while UCLA’s Omar Morales, Auburn’s Brendan Valdes and Vanderbilt’s Jackson Van Paris are Nos. 3, 4 and 5, respectively.

    Eligible players in the Class of 2025 must register to be included in the PGA TOUR University Ranking. Player registration is open, and eligible players will be added to the Class of 2025 Ranking once their registration has been processed.

    PGA TOUR University Ranking

    Week 38/2024

    RankChangePlayerUniversityPoints AverageEvents
    1-Preston SummerhaysArizona State1072.574117
    2+4Jose Luis Ballester BarrioArizona State1064.358615
    3-1Omar MoralesUCLA1058.695714
    4-1Brendan ValdesAuburn1032.1916
    5-1Jackson Van ParisVanderbilt998.415812
    6+1David FordNorth Carolina983.538116
    7-2Jackson BuchananIllinois965.572917
    8-Enrique DimayugaSMU961.31339
    9+2Algot KleenLSU947.987114
    10-Ian GilliganFlorida946.345315
    11-2Calum ScottTexas Tech934.558716
    12-Phichaksn MaichonTexas A&M909.054916
    13+7Sebastian MossLouisville881.511414
    14-1Stephen Campbell Jr.Oklahoma878.51310
    15-Pablo Ereno PerezUCLA874.833312
    16-Tiger ChristensenArizona874.516615
    17-3Justin HastingsSan Diego State870.816113
    18-1Andrew GoodmanOklahoma870.726414
    19+2Nicholas MathewsNC State857.795812
    20-1Gray AlbrightFlorida State857.240713
    21+1Deven PatelVirginia848.876913
    22-4Maxwell FordNorth Carolina841.7714
    23+1Jake PeacockSouth Florida821.077613
    24+1Luke SampleDuke818.632313
    25+1Nathan FranksSouth Carolina802.11128