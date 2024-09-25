Arizona State’s Josele Ballester wins Fighting Illini Invitational, moves to No. 2 in PGA TOUR University Ranking
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Arizona State’s Josele Ballester moved up four spots to No. 2 in the PGA TOUR University Ranking after claiming the first individual win of his collegiate career at the Fighting Illini Invitational at Olympia Fields Country Club. For the first time in PGA TOUR University history, players from the same school occupy the top two spots in the ranking; Ballester and his teammate Preston Summerhays currently sit as Nos. 1 and 2.
Despite a T44 finish at Olympia Fields, Summerhaysmaintains his hold on the No. 1 spot, while UCLA’s Omar Morales, Auburn’s Brendan Valdes and Vanderbilt’s Jackson Van Paris are Nos. 3, 4 and 5, respectively.
Eligible players in the Class of 2025 must register to be included in the PGA TOUR University Ranking. Player registration is open, and eligible players will be added to the Class of 2025 Ranking once their registration has been processed.
PGA TOUR University Ranking
Week 38/2024
|Rank
|Change
|Player
|University
|Points Average
|Events
|1
|-
|Preston Summerhays
|Arizona State
|1072.5741
|17
|2
|+4
|Jose Luis Ballester Barrio
|Arizona State
|1064.3586
|15
|3
|-1
|Omar Morales
|UCLA
|1058.6957
|14
|4
|-1
|Brendan Valdes
|Auburn
|1032.19
|16
|5
|-1
|Jackson Van Paris
|Vanderbilt
|998.4158
|12
|6
|+1
|David Ford
|North Carolina
|983.5381
|16
|7
|-2
|Jackson Buchanan
|Illinois
|965.5729
|17
|8
|-
|Enrique Dimayuga
|SMU
|961.3133
|9
|9
|+2
|Algot Kleen
|LSU
|947.9871
|14
|10
|-
|Ian Gilligan
|Florida
|946.3453
|15
|11
|-2
|Calum Scott
|Texas Tech
|934.5587
|16
|12
|-
|Phichaksn Maichon
|Texas A&M
|909.0549
|16
|13
|+7
|Sebastian Moss
|Louisville
|881.5114
|14
|14
|-1
|Stephen Campbell Jr.
|Oklahoma
|878.513
|10
|15
|-
|Pablo Ereno Perez
|UCLA
|874.8333
|12
|16
|-
|Tiger Christensen
|Arizona
|874.5166
|15
|17
|-3
|Justin Hastings
|San Diego State
|870.8161
|13
|18
|-1
|Andrew Goodman
|Oklahoma
|870.7264
|14
|19
|+2
|Nicholas Mathews
|NC State
|857.7958
|12
|20
|-1
|Gray Albright
|Florida State
|857.2407
|13
|21
|+1
|Deven Patel
|Virginia
|848.8769
|13
|22
|-4
|Maxwell Ford
|North Carolina
|841.77
|14
|23
|+1
|Jake Peacock
|South Florida
|821.0776
|13
|24
|+1
|Luke Sample
|Duke
|818.6323
|13
|25
|+1
|Nathan Franks
|South Carolina
|802.1112
|8