Arizona State’s Josele Ballester wins Fighting Illini Invitational, moves to No. 2 in PGA TOUR University Ranking

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Arizona State’s Josele Ballester moved up four spots to No. 2 in the PGA TOUR University Ranking after claiming the first individual win of his collegiate career at the Fighting Illini Invitational at Olympia Fields Country Club. For the first time in PGA TOUR University history, players from the same school occupy the top two spots in the ranking; Ballester and his teammate Preston Summerhays currently sit as Nos. 1 and 2.