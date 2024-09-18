Southern Methodist’s Enrique Dimayuga moves into top 10 of PGA TOUR University Ranking

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Southern Methodist’s Enrique Dimayuga moved up 12 spots to No. 8 in the PGA TOUR University Ranking after his runner-up finish at the Inverness Intercollegiate. Vanderbilt’s Jackson Van Paris and Oklahoma’s Andrew Goodman also improved their rankings after stellar performances at Inverness. Van Paris moved to No. 4 after a solo sixth, while Goodman moved up four spots to No. 17 after a T7 finish.