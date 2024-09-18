PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Southern Methodist’s Enrique Dimayuga moves into top 10 of PGA TOUR University Ranking

1 Min Read

PGA TOUR University

Enrique Dimayuga moved to No. 8 in the PGA TOUR University Ranking after his runner-up finish at the Inverness Intercollegiate. (SMU Athletics)

Enrique Dimayuga moved to No. 8 in the PGA TOUR University Ranking after his runner-up finish at the Inverness Intercollegiate. (SMU Athletics)

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Southern Methodist’s Enrique Dimayuga moved up 12 spots to No. 8 in the PGA TOUR University Ranking after his runner-up finish at the Inverness Intercollegiate. Vanderbilt’s Jackson Van Paris and Oklahoma’s Andrew Goodman also improved their rankings after stellar performances at Inverness. Van Paris moved to No. 4 after a solo sixth, while Goodman moved up four spots to No. 17 after a T7 finish.

    Dimayuga fired rounds of 6-under 64 in the first and final rounds to match his career low round and secure his runner-up finish. Dimayuga’s play at Inverness comes after a strong spring at the University of Nevada where he won three consecutive individual titles.

    Jackson Koivun, the reigning Haskins Award Winner, won the Inverness Intercollegiate with a cumulative score at 9-under 198. The Auburn sophomore has earned 17 PGA TOUR University Accelerated points, and will earn his PGA TOUR card if he reaches 20.

    Arizona State’s Preston Summerhays, UCLA’s Omar Morales and Auburn’s Brendan Valdes maintain their holds on the Nos. 1, 2 and 3 spots in the Ranking, while Van Paris (No. 4) and Illinois’ Jackson Buchanan (No. 5) round out the top five.

    Buchanan finished in solo third, and No. 29 Ashton McCulloch of Michigan State finished T4.

    Eligible players in the class of 2025 must register to be included in the PGA TOUR University Ranking. Player registration is open, and eligible players will be added to the Class of 2025 Ranking once their registration has been processed.

    PGA TOUR University Ranking

    Week 37/2024

    RankChangePlayerUniversityPoints AverageEvents
    1-Preston SummerhaysArizona State1100.971216
    2-Omar MoralesUCLA1058.695714
    3-Brendan ValdesAuburn1032.190016
    4+1Jackson Van ParisVanderbilt998.415812
    5+1Jackson BuchananIllinois992.268116
    6+1Jose Luis Ballester BarrioArizona State969.752814
    7+1David FordNorth Carolina969.419315
    8+12Enrique DimayugaSMU961.31339
    9-5Calum ScottTexas Tech952.363315
    10-1Ian GilliganFlorida949.302114
    11-1Algot KleenLSU947.987114
    12-1Phichaksn MaichonTexas A&M914.828615
    13+1Stephen Campbell JrOklahoma878.51310
    14+1Justin HastingsSan Diego State877.026612
    15+1Pablo Ereno PerezUCLA874.833312
    16+1Tiger ChristensenArizona874.516615
    17+4Andrew GoodmanOklahoma870.726414
    18-Maxwell FordNorth Carolina862.081513
    19-6Gray AlbrightFlorida State859.180812
    20+2Sebastian MossLouisville858.366913
    21-2Nicholas MathewsNC State857.795812
    22-10Deven PatelVirginia848.876913
    23-Zac JonesBYU833.0612
    24-Jake PeacockSouth Florida821.077613
    25-Luke SampleDuke818.632313