Southern Methodist’s Enrique Dimayuga moves into top 10 of PGA TOUR University Ranking
Enrique Dimayuga moved to No. 8 in the PGA TOUR University Ranking after his runner-up finish at the Inverness Intercollegiate. (SMU Athletics)
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Southern Methodist’s Enrique Dimayuga moved up 12 spots to No. 8 in the PGA TOUR University Ranking after his runner-up finish at the Inverness Intercollegiate. Vanderbilt’s Jackson Van Paris and Oklahoma’s Andrew Goodman also improved their rankings after stellar performances at Inverness. Van Paris moved to No. 4 after a solo sixth, while Goodman moved up four spots to No. 17 after a T7 finish.
Dimayuga fired rounds of 6-under 64 in the first and final rounds to match his career low round and secure his runner-up finish. Dimayuga’s play at Inverness comes after a strong spring at the University of Nevada where he won three consecutive individual titles.
Jackson Koivun, the reigning Haskins Award Winner, won the Inverness Intercollegiate with a cumulative score at 9-under 198. The Auburn sophomore has earned 17 PGA TOUR University Accelerated points, and will earn his PGA TOUR card if he reaches 20.
Arizona State’s Preston Summerhays, UCLA’s Omar Morales and Auburn’s Brendan Valdes maintain their holds on the Nos. 1, 2 and 3 spots in the Ranking, while Van Paris (No. 4) and Illinois’ Jackson Buchanan (No. 5) round out the top five.
Buchanan finished in solo third, and No. 29 Ashton McCulloch of Michigan State finished T4.
Eligible players in the class of 2025 must register to be included in the PGA TOUR University Ranking. Player registration is open, and eligible players will be added to the Class of 2025 Ranking once their registration has been processed.
PGA TOUR University Ranking
Week 37/2024
|Rank
|Change
|Player
|University
|Points Average
|Events
|1
|-
|Preston Summerhays
|Arizona State
|1100.9712
|16
|2
|-
|Omar Morales
|UCLA
|1058.6957
|14
|3
|-
|Brendan Valdes
|Auburn
|1032.1900
|16
|4
|+1
|Jackson Van Paris
|Vanderbilt
|998.4158
|12
|5
|+1
|Jackson Buchanan
|Illinois
|992.2681
|16
|6
|+1
|Jose Luis Ballester Barrio
|Arizona State
|969.7528
|14
|7
|+1
|David Ford
|North Carolina
|969.4193
|15
|8
|+12
|Enrique Dimayuga
|SMU
|961.3133
|9
|9
|-5
|Calum Scott
|Texas Tech
|952.3633
|15
|10
|-1
|Ian Gilligan
|Florida
|949.3021
|14
|11
|-1
|Algot Kleen
|LSU
|947.9871
|14
|12
|-1
|Phichaksn Maichon
|Texas A&M
|914.8286
|15
|13
|+1
|Stephen Campbell Jr
|Oklahoma
|878.513
|10
|14
|+1
|Justin Hastings
|San Diego State
|877.0266
|12
|15
|+1
|Pablo Ereno Perez
|UCLA
|874.8333
|12
|16
|+1
|Tiger Christensen
|Arizona
|874.5166
|15
|17
|+4
|Andrew Goodman
|Oklahoma
|870.7264
|14
|18
|-
|Maxwell Ford
|North Carolina
|862.0815
|13
|19
|-6
|Gray Albright
|Florida State
|859.1808
|12
|20
|+2
|Sebastian Moss
|Louisville
|858.3669
|13
|21
|-2
|Nicholas Mathews
|NC State
|857.7958
|12
|22
|-10
|Deven Patel
|Virginia
|848.8769
|13
|23
|-
|Zac Jones
|BYU
|833.06
|12
|24
|-
|Jake Peacock
|South Florida
|821.0776
|13
|25
|-
|Luke Sample
|Duke
|818.6323
|13