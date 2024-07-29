PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

PGA TOUR University On TOUR: Karl Vilips continues to roll on Korn Ferry Tour, finishes second at NV5

2 Min Read

PGA TOUR University

Karl Vilips has three straight top-15 finishes on the Korn Ferry Tour. (Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Karl Vilips has three straight top-15 finishes on the Korn Ferry Tour. (Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    After finishing 10th in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2024, Karl Vilips has parlayed his conditional Korn Ferry Tour membership into three straight top-15 finishes, highlighted by a runner-up at last week’s NV5 Invitational presented by Old National Bank. The Australian climbed 14 spots on the leaderboard Sunday with a final-round 63, and he’s now 44th on the points list with three events remaining before the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

    “Finishing top 75 was the goal,” said Vilips, referencing what it would take to earn exempt status on Korn Ferry Tour next season. “It was an ambitious goal for someone who was 10th (in PGA TOUR U) with very minimal conditional status. But it was a goal that I set out to achieve once I got the opportunity to play, so it's really nice to just see it all happening at the moment.”



    As Vilips continues to climb the points list, the next threshold for him is a top-30 finish and a PGA TOUR card for 2025. Sam Bennett bolstered his position within the top 30 with a T3 finish last week, and he improved four spots to No. 22 in the season-long standings. In all, seven alumni are currently in the top 30, and 12 alumni are in the top 75.

    While the PGA TOUR is off this week, the world’s best have traveled to Paris to compete in the Men’s Olympic Golf Competition at Le Golf National. Three PGA TOUR University alumni will represent their countries: Ludvig Åberg (Sweden), Kevin Yu (Chinese Taipei) and Adrien Dumont de Chassart (Belgium).

    At the Commissionaires Ottawa Open on PGA TOUR Americas, the top alumni were Derek Hitchner and Michael Brennan, who finished T6. With five events remaining in the season, Frederik Kjettrup (No. 2), John Keefer (No. 4) and Ryan Burnett (No. 7) are in position to finish in the top 10 of the Fortinet Cup and earn their Korn Ferry Tour cards for 2025.

    PGA TOUR University Alumni – Korn Ferry Tour Points List

    RankPlayerPointsEventsBest finish of season
    10Quade Cummins  94718T2, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic
    14Jackson Suber868182nd, Compliance Solutions Championship
    16John Pak819151st, Compliance Solutions Championship
    21Trent Phillips72318T2, The Panama Championship
    22Sam Bennett71817T3, twice
    25William Mouw67916T2, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open
    26Noah Goodwin66317T3, Price Cutter Charity Championship
    32Ricky Castillo54518T5, Twice
    44Karl Vilips*39532nd, NV5 Invitational
    46Ross Steelman377173rd, The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic
    65Cole Hammer292186th, Astara Golf Championship
    71Matthew Riedel*2737T2, The Ascendant
    85Garett Reband21214T3, Astara Chile Classic
    93Patrick Welch1921813th, UNC Health Championship
    101Logan McAllister15217T18, 117 Visa Argentina Open
    112Fred Biondi  14316T7, The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic
    114Trevor Werbylo14017T9, Veritex Bank Championship
    120Ryan Hall12912T14, UNC Health Championship
    124Austin Greaser*1177T4, Memorial Health Championship
    127Nick Gabrelcik*1137T7, Price Cutter Charity Championship
    131Yuxin Lin10648th, Veritex Bank Championship
    134Christo Lamprecht*1016T5, The Ascendant
    148William Moll*77719th, NV5 Invitational
    164Connor Howe6012T17, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open
    176RJ Manke402T20, AdventHealth Championship
    179Cole Sherwood385T46, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open
    206Ben Carr91T48, Club Car Championship
    219Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira62T51, Astara Golf Championship
    224Gustav Frimodt*62T55, Price Cutter Charity Championship
    230Sam Choi59T59, 117 Visa Argentina Open

    *Class of 2024

    PGA TOUR University Alumni – FedExCup Standings

    RankPlayerPointsEventsBest finish of season
    6Ludvig Åberg2,092162nd, Twice
    24Davis Thompson 1,333221st, John Deere Classic
    49Austin Eckroat 969211st, Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
    87Kevin Yu46921T3, The American Express
    93Mac Meissner422204th, Barracuda Championship
    95Chris Gotterup 415211st, Myrtle Beach Classic
    119Pierceson Coody30319T2, ISCO Championship
    131Jacob Bridgeman 25519T14, RBC Canadian Open
    135Michael Thorbjornsen*2326T2, John Deere Classic
    158Joe Highsmith 15719T6, Puerto Rico Open
    160Parker Coody 15120T6, Corales Puntacana Championship
    166Adrien Dumont de Chassart 13019T6, Puerto Rico Open

    *Class of 2024

    PGA TOUR University Alumni – Fortinet Cup Standings

    RankPlayerPointsEventsBest finish of season
    2Frederik Kjettrup*1,01151st, twice
    4John Keefer*78652nd, twice
    7Ryan Burnett696101st, Bromont Open presented by Desjardins
    14Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira487112nd, The Beachlands Victoria Open
    16Chase Sienkiewicz44511T3, Inter Rapídisimo Golf Championship
    24Derek Hitchner35311T3, Totalplay Championship at Atlas Country Club
    36Ben Carr29611T3, KIA Open
    52Michael Brennan*2115T4, Explore NB Open
    56Yuxin Lin1926T3, Totalplay Championship at Atlas Country Club
    64Reid Davenport17211T8, Twice
    72Dylan Menante*1425T7, Explore NB Open
    106Bryce Lewis*755T12, Bromont Open presented by Desjardins
    110Ryggs Johnston*745T12, ATB Classic
    112RJ Manke715T12, Explore NB Open
    121Tommy Kuhl6410T24, 69th ECP Brazil Open
    124Petr Hruby*635T12, Bromont Open presented by Desjardins
    127Cameron Sisk566T22, Diners Club Peru Open
    140Cole Sherwood*451T18, ATB Classic
    160Sam Choi323T31, Bromont Open presented by Desjardins
    184Karl Vilips*202T33, ATB Classic
    200Canon Claycomb*135T46, Bromont Open presented by Desjardins
    229Sampson Zheng*41T66, The Beachlands Victoria Open
    233Ben Lorenz*3473rd, Bromont Open presented by Desjardins

    *Class of 2024

