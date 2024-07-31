Arizona State’s Preston Summerhays debuts at No. 1 in PGA TOUR University preseason ranking for class of 2025

The golf pedigree in Preston’s family includes former touring pros Boyd (father), Daniel (uncle) and Bruce (great uncle), as well as younger sister Grace, a rising junior on Arizona State’s women’s golf team. Summerhays started his Fall 2023 season with a win at the Sahalee Players Championship, which gave him an exemption into the PGA TOUR’s Napa Valley Golf Championship the following week, where he made the cut and finished T56. In the spring, he successfully defended his title at The Thunderbird Collegiate and went on to earn PING All-America third-team honors. This summer, Summerhays finished T2 at the European Amateur Championship in Denmark, and the following week he helped the United States win the Palmer Cup in Ireland.