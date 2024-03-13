Michael Thorbjornsen reclaims No. 1 spot in PGA TOUR University Ranking

Five players in the top 25 of the PGA TOUR University Ranking will tee it up at the Valspar Collegiate Invitational (March 25-26) at the Floridian National Golf Club: Greaser, Kjettrup, Maxwell Moldovan (No. 8), Dylan Menante (No. 10) and Cole Anderson (No. 17). At the end of the month, Thorbjornsen and Lamprecht will compete at The Goodwin at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco from March 30-April 1.