PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Michael Thorbjornsen reclaims No. 1 spot in PGA TOUR University Ranking

2 Min Read

PGA TOUR University

Stanford's Michael Thorbjornsen is No. 1 in the PGA TOUR University Ranking following his one-shot victory at the Cabo Collegiate. (Courtesy Stanford University Athletics)

Stanford's Michael Thorbjornsen is No. 1 in the PGA TOUR University Ranking following his one-shot victory at the Cabo Collegiate. (Courtesy Stanford University Athletics)

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Stanford’s Michael Thorbjornsen reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the PGA TOUR University Ranking following his one-shot victory at the Cabo Collegiate. Georgia Tech’s Christo Lamprecht moves to No. 2 in the ranking after finishing T9 at the RE Lamkin Invitational.

    North Florida’s Nicholas Gabrelcik (No. 3), Vanderbilt’s William Moll (No. 4) and North Carolina’s Austin Greaser (No. 5) round out the top five in this week’s ranking.

    En route to victory at the Cabo Collegiate, Thorbjornsen carded three sub-70 rounds, including a 6-under 65 in the second round. Thorbjornsen finished the event with a 10-under 203, and with the win, earned an exemption into the PGA TOUR’s 2024 World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante later this year.

    Moll moved up two spots to No. 4 following his T7 finish in Cabo, while Florida State’s Frederik Kjettrup (No. 11) and Texas Tech’s Tyran Snyders (No. 19) also finished T7. Snyders has moved 12 spots up the ranking since his T3 finish at the Southwestern Invitational in January.

    East Tennessee State’s Mats Ege jumped into the top 10 after earning medalist honors at the Wake Forest Invitational, notching his second victory of the season. Ege moved up eight spots in the ranking after shooting a final-round 2-under 68 to earn a share of the individual title.

    Five players in the top 25 of the PGA TOUR University Ranking will tee it up at the Valspar Collegiate Invitational (March 25-26) at the Floridian National Golf Club: Greaser, Kjettrup, Maxwell Moldovan (No. 8), Dylan Menante (No. 10) and Cole Anderson (No. 17). At the end of the month, Thorbjornsen and Lamprecht will compete at The Goodwin at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco from March 30-April 1.

    PGA TOUR University Ranking

    Week 10/2024

    RankChangePlayerUniversityEventsPoints Average
    11Michael ThorbjornsenStanford231356.8252
    2-1Christo LamprechtGeorgia Tech181326.9016
    3-Nicholas GabrelcikNorth Florida201089.001
    42William MollVanderbilt151026.1313
    5-Austin GreaserNorth Carolina181020.6844
    6-2Matthew RiedelVanderbilt171005.9194
    7-Cole SherwoodVanderbilt17986.6564
    8-Maxwell MoldovanOhio State22985.6677
    98Mats EgeEast Tennessee State20970.1225
    10-1Dylan MenanteNorth Carolina18968.5577
    112Frederik KjettrupFlorida State16964.2243
    12-2Ben LorenzOklahoma16963.4537
    13-1Gustav FrimodtTCU14949.9721
    14-3Michael BrennanWake Forest19942.241
    151Herman Wibe SeknePurdue16937.9537
    16-2Petr HrubyWashington17935.5188
    17-2Cole AndersonFlorida State19926.4884
    18-Jonas BaumgartnerOklahoma State18903.0988
    192Tyran SnydersTexas Tech18898.9833
    20-1Brett RobertsFlorida State16892.3087
    21-1Karl VilipsStanford19888.7557
    222Sampson-Yunhe ZhengCal15880.8073
    23-1Canon ClaycombAlabama17875.3441
    24-1Alex GoffKentucky17868.1294
    25-John Marshall ButlerAuburn17852.1741

    In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®), PGA TOUR University ranks collegiate players based on their average performance in NCAA Division-I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events. The ranking period for the Class of 2024 began Week 24/2022 and concludes May 27, 2024, following the final round of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.