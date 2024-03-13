Michael Thorbjornsen reclaims No. 1 spot in PGA TOUR University Ranking
Stanford's Michael Thorbjornsen is No. 1 in the PGA TOUR University Ranking following his one-shot victory at the Cabo Collegiate. (Courtesy Stanford University Athletics)
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Stanford’s Michael Thorbjornsen reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the PGA TOUR University Ranking following his one-shot victory at the Cabo Collegiate. Georgia Tech’s Christo Lamprecht moves to No. 2 in the ranking after finishing T9 at the RE Lamkin Invitational.
North Florida’s Nicholas Gabrelcik (No. 3), Vanderbilt’s William Moll (No. 4) and North Carolina’s Austin Greaser (No. 5) round out the top five in this week’s ranking.
En route to victory at the Cabo Collegiate, Thorbjornsen carded three sub-70 rounds, including a 6-under 65 in the second round. Thorbjornsen finished the event with a 10-under 203, and with the win, earned an exemption into the PGA TOUR’s 2024 World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante later this year.
Moll moved up two spots to No. 4 following his T7 finish in Cabo, while Florida State’s Frederik Kjettrup (No. 11) and Texas Tech’s Tyran Snyders (No. 19) also finished T7. Snyders has moved 12 spots up the ranking since his T3 finish at the Southwestern Invitational in January.
East Tennessee State’s Mats Ege jumped into the top 10 after earning medalist honors at the Wake Forest Invitational, notching his second victory of the season. Ege moved up eight spots in the ranking after shooting a final-round 2-under 68 to earn a share of the individual title.
Five players in the top 25 of the PGA TOUR University Ranking will tee it up at the Valspar Collegiate Invitational (March 25-26) at the Floridian National Golf Club: Greaser, Kjettrup, Maxwell Moldovan (No. 8), Dylan Menante (No. 10) and Cole Anderson (No. 17). At the end of the month, Thorbjornsen and Lamprecht will compete at The Goodwin at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco from March 30-April 1.
PGA TOUR University Ranking
Week 10/2024
|Rank
|Change
|Player
|University
|Events
|Points Average
|1
|1
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|Stanford
|23
|1356.8252
|2
|-1
|Christo Lamprecht
|Georgia Tech
|18
|1326.9016
|3
|-
|Nicholas Gabrelcik
|North Florida
|20
|1089.001
|4
|2
|William Moll
|Vanderbilt
|15
|1026.1313
|5
|-
|Austin Greaser
|North Carolina
|18
|1020.6844
|6
|-2
|Matthew Riedel
|Vanderbilt
|17
|1005.9194
|7
|-
|Cole Sherwood
|Vanderbilt
|17
|986.6564
|8
|-
|Maxwell Moldovan
|Ohio State
|22
|985.6677
|9
|8
|Mats Ege
|East Tennessee State
|20
|970.1225
|10
|-1
|Dylan Menante
|North Carolina
|18
|968.5577
|11
|2
|Frederik Kjettrup
|Florida State
|16
|964.2243
|12
|-2
|Ben Lorenz
|Oklahoma
|16
|963.4537
|13
|-1
|Gustav Frimodt
|TCU
|14
|949.9721
|14
|-3
|Michael Brennan
|Wake Forest
|19
|942.241
|15
|1
|Herman Wibe Sekne
|Purdue
|16
|937.9537
|16
|-2
|Petr Hruby
|Washington
|17
|935.5188
|17
|-2
|Cole Anderson
|Florida State
|19
|926.4884
|18
|-
|Jonas Baumgartner
|Oklahoma State
|18
|903.0988
|19
|2
|Tyran Snyders
|Texas Tech
|18
|898.9833
|20
|-1
|Brett Roberts
|Florida State
|16
|892.3087
|21
|-1
|Karl Vilips
|Stanford
|19
|888.7557
|22
|2
|Sampson-Yunhe Zheng
|Cal
|15
|880.8073
|23
|-1
|Canon Claycomb
|Alabama
|17
|875.3441
|24
|-1
|Alex Goff
|Kentucky
|17
|868.1294
|25
|-
|John Marshall Butler
|Auburn
|17
|852.1741
In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®), PGA TOUR University ranks collegiate players based on their average performance in NCAA Division-I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events. The ranking period for the Class of 2024 began Week 24/2022 and concludes May 27, 2024, following the final round of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship.