PGA TOUR University on TOUR:  Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Joe Highsmith finish T6 at Puerto Rico Open

In the final event of the Korn Ferry Tour’s international swing, three PGA TOUR University alumni finished in the top five at the Astara Chile Classic presented by Scotiabank. Garett Reband had the best finish of his professional career and finished T3. Reband carded an opening round 7-under 65, as well as a pair of 6-under 66s in the second and final rounds. Reband was the solo leader after 36 holes and earned the first top-five finish of his career.