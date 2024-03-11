PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

PGA TOUR University on TOUR:  Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Joe Highsmith finish T6 at Puerto Rico Open

PGA TOUR University

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    PGA TOUR

    Adrien Dumont de Chassart and Joe Highsmith finished T6 at the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club. After an opening-round 73, Dumont de Chassart sat T111 before shooting three straight rounds in the 60s en route to his first career top-10 finish. Highsmith also put together his best weekend of the year. The Pepperdine alum was in sole possession of the 36-hole lead for the first time in his career on TOUR after shooting back-to-back rounds of 7-under 65.

    In addition to Dumont de Chassart and Highsmith, four other PGA TOUR University alumni made the cut in Puerto Rico. Mac Meissner and Jacob Bridgeman finished T23 while Fred Biondi and Pierceson Coody finished T32.

    Two PGA TOUR University alumni made the cut at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. Ludvig Åberg finished T25, while Austin Eckroat finished T36 a week after his maiden victory at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    This week, Åberg, Eckroat and Kevin Yu will make their first career starts at THE PLAYERS Championship, while Davis Thompson will make his second start at TPC Sawgrass.

    PGA TOUR University alumni – FedExCup Standings

    RankPlayerPointsEventsBest finish of season
    13Ludvig Åberg 6686Second, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
    19Austin Eckroat 5927First, Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
    49Kevin Yu3117T3, The American Express
    94Davis Thompson 1396T15, WM Phoenix Open
    105Joe Highsmith 976T6, Puerto Rico Open
    115Parker Coody 726T24, Mexico Open at Vidanta
    122Jacob Bridgeman 636T23, Puerto Rico Open
    124Adrien Dumont de Chassart 627T6, Puerto Rico Open
    160Mac Meissner275T23, Puerto Rico Open
    161Chris Gotterup 266T35, Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches
    T180Pierceson Coody126T32, Puerto Rico Open

    Korn Ferry Tour

    In the final event of the Korn Ferry Tour’s international swing, three PGA TOUR University alumni finished in the top five at the Astara Chile Classic presented by Scotiabank. Garett Reband had the best finish of his professional career and finished T3. Reband carded an opening round 7-under 65, as well as a pair of 6-under 66s in the second and final rounds. Reband was the solo leader after 36 holes and earned the first top-five finish of his career.

    Ricky Castillo recorded his second T5 finish of the year in Chile. After missing the cut at The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay, Castillo recorded five straight top-20 finishes, including three top-fives in his last four starts.

    William Mouw finished T5, his best career finish on the Korn Ferry Tour. Mouw shot 8-under 64 in the third round, a career low. Mouw has now made the cut in his last three starts, with back-to-back top-15 finishes.

    Seven additional alumni made the cut in Chile: Jackson Suber (T11), Logan McAllister (T20), Cole Hammer (T26), Trent Phillips (T26), Patrick Welch (T57), Sam Bennett (T61) and Connor Howe (66th).

    PGA TOUR University alumni – Korn Ferry Tour Points List

    RankPlayerPointsEventsBest finish of season
    9Quade Cummins  4135T2, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club
    11Ricky Castillo3746T5, twice
    16Trent Phillips3186T2, The Panama Championship
    18Ross Steelman 2785Third, The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals 
    21Cole Hammer2316Sixth, Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard
    24Noah Goodwin2186T6, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club
    26Jackson Suber  1846T8, Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard
    31William Mouw1694T5, Astara Chile Classic presented by Scotiabank
    34Sam Bennett1655T9, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club
    T35Garett Reband1632T3, Astara Chile Classic presented by Scotiabank
    45Fred Biondi  1384T7, The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals 
    46Logan McAllister1295T20, Astara Chile Classic presented by Scotiabank
    91Trevor Werbylo504T35, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club
    127Ryan Hall182T34, 117 Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro
    146Connor Howe8266th, Astara Chile Classic presented by Scotiabank
    T151Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira62T51, Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard
    T155John Pak63T52, The Panama Championship
    T158Patrick Welch55T57, Astara Chile Classic presented by Scotiabank
    160Sam Choi56T59, 117 Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro

