PGA TOUR University on TOUR: Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Joe Highsmith finish T6 at Puerto Rico Open
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
PGA TOUR
Adrien Dumont de Chassart and Joe Highsmith finished T6 at the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club. After an opening-round 73, Dumont de Chassart sat T111 before shooting three straight rounds in the 60s en route to his first career top-10 finish. Highsmith also put together his best weekend of the year. The Pepperdine alum was in sole possession of the 36-hole lead for the first time in his career on TOUR after shooting back-to-back rounds of 7-under 65.
In addition to Dumont de Chassart and Highsmith, four other PGA TOUR University alumni made the cut in Puerto Rico. Mac Meissner and Jacob Bridgeman finished T23 while Fred Biondi and Pierceson Coody finished T32.
Two PGA TOUR University alumni made the cut at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. Ludvig Åberg finished T25, while Austin Eckroat finished T36 a week after his maiden victory at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
This week, Åberg, Eckroat and Kevin Yu will make their first career starts at THE PLAYERS Championship, while Davis Thompson will make his second start at TPC Sawgrass.
PGA TOUR University alumni – FedExCup Standings
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|Events
|Best finish of season
|13
|Ludvig Åberg
|668
|6
|Second, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|19
|Austin Eckroat
|592
|7
|First, Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|49
|Kevin Yu
|311
|7
|T3, The American Express
|94
|Davis Thompson
|139
|6
|T15, WM Phoenix Open
|105
|Joe Highsmith
|97
|6
|T6, Puerto Rico Open
|115
|Parker Coody
|72
|6
|T24, Mexico Open at Vidanta
|122
|Jacob Bridgeman
|63
|6
|T23, Puerto Rico Open
|124
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|62
|7
|T6, Puerto Rico Open
|160
|Mac Meissner
|27
|5
|T23, Puerto Rico Open
|161
|Chris Gotterup
|26
|6
|T35, Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches
|T180
|Pierceson Coody
|12
|6
|T32, Puerto Rico Open
Korn Ferry Tour
In the final event of the Korn Ferry Tour’s international swing, three PGA TOUR University alumni finished in the top five at the Astara Chile Classic presented by Scotiabank. Garett Reband had the best finish of his professional career and finished T3. Reband carded an opening round 7-under 65, as well as a pair of 6-under 66s in the second and final rounds. Reband was the solo leader after 36 holes and earned the first top-five finish of his career.
Ricky Castillo recorded his second T5 finish of the year in Chile. After missing the cut at The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay, Castillo recorded five straight top-20 finishes, including three top-fives in his last four starts.
William Mouw finished T5, his best career finish on the Korn Ferry Tour. Mouw shot 8-under 64 in the third round, a career low. Mouw has now made the cut in his last three starts, with back-to-back top-15 finishes.
Seven additional alumni made the cut in Chile: Jackson Suber (T11), Logan McAllister (T20), Cole Hammer (T26), Trent Phillips (T26), Patrick Welch (T57), Sam Bennett (T61) and Connor Howe (66th).
PGA TOUR University alumni – Korn Ferry Tour Points List
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|Events
|Best finish of season
|9
|Quade Cummins
|413
|5
|T2, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club
|11
|Ricky Castillo
|374
|6
|T5, twice
|16
|Trent Phillips
|318
|6
|T2, The Panama Championship
|18
|Ross Steelman
|278
|5
|Third, The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals
|21
|Cole Hammer
|231
|6
|Sixth, Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard
|24
|Noah Goodwin
|218
|6
|T6, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club
|26
|Jackson Suber
|184
|6
|T8, Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard
|31
|William Mouw
|169
|4
|T5, Astara Chile Classic presented by Scotiabank
|34
|Sam Bennett
|165
|5
|T9, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club
|T35
|Garett Reband
|163
|2
|T3, Astara Chile Classic presented by Scotiabank
|45
|Fred Biondi
|138
|4
|T7, The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals
|46
|Logan McAllister
|129
|5
|T20, Astara Chile Classic presented by Scotiabank
|91
|Trevor Werbylo
|50
|4
|T35, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club
|127
|Ryan Hall
|18
|2
|T34, 117 Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro
|146
|Connor Howe
|8
|2
|66th, Astara Chile Classic presented by Scotiabank
|T151
|Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira
|6
|2
|T51, Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard
|T155
|John Pak
|6
|3
|T52, The Panama Championship
|T158
|Patrick Welch
|5
|5
|T57, Astara Chile Classic presented by Scotiabank
|160
|Sam Choi
|5
|6
|T59, 117 Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro