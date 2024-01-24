Stanford’s Michael Thorbjornsen enters collegiate spring season as No. 1 in PGA TOUR University Ranking
2 Min Read
Stanford's Michael Thorbjornsen is No. 1 in the PGA TOUR University Ranking. (Francois Nel/Getty Images)
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Stanford senior Michael Thorbjornsen, the current No. 1 player in the 2024 PGA TOUR University Ranking, finished T11 at the DP World Tour’s Hero Dubai Desert Classic last weekend. This was Thorbjornsen’s first start back from injury after taking a near six-month break from competitive golf.
Upon making the cut at 2-under, Thorbjornsen was elated with his recovery; “It makes me smile, makes me happy knowing that I can keep playing and I’m not feeling any pain at all… Excited to play some golf on the weekend.” He posted rounds of 70-68 on the weekend to finish T11, his second straight top-20 finish in the event after tying for 20th in 2023.
Thorbjornsen extended his lead over PGA TOUR University’s No. 2 player, Christo Lamprecht (Georgia Tech). Since the fall season ended, Lamprecht made two starts on the DP World Tour, with his best showing being T44 at the Alfred Dunhill Championship in his native South Africa. PGA TOUR University’s top two players will compete head-to-head for the first time this season at the Amer Ari Invitational in Waimea, Hawaii, taking place Feb. 8-10.
Frederik Kjettrup appeared in his second DP World Tour event in Dubai. Although rounds of 73-76 produced a missed cut, the Florida State senior will have a chance to improve his ranking, starting with the Seminoles’ season-opener at the Thomas Sharkey Individual Collegiate (Feb. 3-4). Kjettrup will start the spring season No. 11 in PGA TOUR University.
Santiago De la Fuente (University of Houston) became the second Mexican player to claim victory at the Latin America Amateur Championship. A final round 6-under 64 resulted in a two-stroke triumph and secured De la Fuente exemptions into the Masters, the U.S. Open and The Open. De la Fuente improved to No. 58 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) this week, and he is No. 44 in PGA TOUR University heading into the spring season.
PGA TOUR University Ranking
Week 03/2024
|Rank
|Change
|Player
|University
|Events
|Points Average
|1
|-
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|Stanford
|20
|1372.1195
|2
|-
|Christo Lamprecht
|Georgia Tech
|15
|1349.452
|3
|-
|Nicholas Gabrelcik
|North Florida
|17
|1062.2676
|4
|-
|William Moll
|Vanderbilt
|13
|1047.0153
|5
|-
|Austin Greaser
|North Carolina
|16
|1045.2137
|6
|-
|Matthew Riedel
|Vanderbilt
|15
|1027.9146
|7
|-
|Maxwell Moldovan
|Ohio State
|19
|1022.3605
|8
|1
|Gustav Frimodt
|TCU
|12
|985.4608
|9
|1
|Michael Brennan
|Wake Forest
|16
|980.3793
|10
|1
|Dylan Menante
|North Carolina
|16
|978.085
|11
|-3
|Frederik Kjettrup
|Florida State
|13
|973.5792
|12
|-
|Cole Sherwood
|Vanderbilt
|15
|965.896
|13
|-
|Herman Wibe Sekne
|Purdue
|15
|961.3646
|14
|-
|Ben Lorenz
|Oklahoma
|14
|955.1107
|15
|-
|Mats Ege
|East Tennessee State
|18
|950.2122
|16
|-
|Cole Anderson
|Florida State
|16
|941.3712
|17
|-
|Jonas Baumgartner
|Oklahoma State
|15
|941.284
|18
|-
|Petr Hruby
|Washington
|13
|899.853
|19
|-
|Alex Goff
|Kentucky
|15
|893.5366
|20
|-
|Canon Claycomb
|Alabama
|16
|893.5287
|21
|-
|Brett Roberts
|Florida State
|16
|892.3087
|22
|-
|Owen Avrit
|Oregon
|16
|885.595
|23
|-
|John Marshall Butler
|Auburn
|16
|876.215
|24
|-
|Sampson-Yunhe Zheng
|Cal
|13
|873.4084
|25
|-
|Karl Vilips
|Stanford
|15
|863.2673
In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®), PGA TOUR University ranks collegiate players based on their average performance in NCAA Division-I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events. The Ranking Period for the Class of 2024 began Week 24/2022 and concludes May 27, 2024, following the final round of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship.