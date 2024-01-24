PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Stanford’s Michael Thorbjornsen enters collegiate spring season as No. 1 in PGA TOUR University Ranking

Stanford's Michael Thorbjornsen is No. 1 in the PGA TOUR University Ranking. (Francois Nel/Getty Images)

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Stanford senior Michael Thorbjornsen, the current No. 1 player in the 2024 PGA TOUR University Ranking, finished T11 at the DP World Tour’s Hero Dubai Desert Classic last weekend. This was Thorbjornsen’s first start back from injury after taking a near six-month break from competitive golf.

    Upon making the cut at 2-under, Thorbjornsen was elated with his recovery; “It makes me smile, makes me happy knowing that I can keep playing and I’m not feeling any pain at all… Excited to play some golf on the weekend.” He posted rounds of 70-68 on the weekend to finish T11, his second straight top-20 finish in the event after tying for 20th in 2023.

    Thorbjornsen extended his lead over PGA TOUR University’s No. 2 player, Christo Lamprecht (Georgia Tech). Since the fall season ended, Lamprecht made two starts on the DP World Tour, with his best showing being T44 at the Alfred Dunhill Championship in his native South Africa. PGA TOUR University’s top two players will compete head-to-head for the first time this season at the Amer Ari Invitational in Waimea, Hawaii, taking place Feb. 8-10.

    Frederik Kjettrup appeared in his second DP World Tour event in Dubai. Although rounds of 73-76 produced a missed cut, the Florida State senior will have a chance to improve his ranking, starting with the Seminoles’ season-opener at the Thomas Sharkey Individual Collegiate (Feb. 3-4). Kjettrup will start the spring season No. 11 in PGA TOUR University.

    Santiago De la Fuente (University of Houston) became the second Mexican player to claim victory at the Latin America Amateur Championship. A final round 6-under 64 resulted in a two-stroke triumph and secured De la Fuente exemptions into the Masters, the U.S. Open and The Open. De la Fuente improved to No. 58 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) this week, and he is No. 44 in PGA TOUR University heading into the spring season.

    PGA TOUR University Ranking

    Week 03/2024

    RankChangePlayerUniversityEventsPoints Average
    1-Michael ThorbjornsenStanford201372.1195
    2-Christo LamprechtGeorgia Tech151349.452
    3-Nicholas GabrelcikNorth Florida171062.2676
    4-William MollVanderbilt131047.0153
    5-Austin GreaserNorth Carolina161045.2137
    6-Matthew RiedelVanderbilt151027.9146
    7-Maxwell MoldovanOhio State191022.3605
    81Gustav FrimodtTCU12985.4608
    91Michael BrennanWake Forest16980.3793
    101Dylan MenanteNorth Carolina16978.085
    11-3Frederik KjettrupFlorida State13973.5792
    12-Cole SherwoodVanderbilt15965.896
    13-Herman Wibe SeknePurdue15961.3646
    14-Ben LorenzOklahoma14955.1107
    15-Mats EgeEast Tennessee State18950.2122
    16-Cole AndersonFlorida State16941.3712
    17-Jonas BaumgartnerOklahoma State15941.284
    18-Petr HrubyWashington13899.853
    19-Alex GoffKentucky15893.5366
    20-Canon ClaycombAlabama16893.5287
    21-Brett RobertsFlorida State16892.3087
    22-Owen AvritOregon16885.595
    23-John Marshall ButlerAuburn16876.215
    24-Sampson-Yunhe ZhengCal13873.4084
    25-Karl VilipsStanford15863.2673

    In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®), PGA TOUR University ranks collegiate players based on their average performance in NCAA Division-I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events. The Ranking Period for the Class of 2024 began Week 24/2022 and concludes May 27, 2024, following the final round of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship.

    PGA TOUR
