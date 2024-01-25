PGA TOUR University On TOUR: Nick Dunlap wins The American Express, turns pro accepting TOUR membership

Santiago De La Fuente punched his ticket to the 2024 Masters, The Open Championship and the U.S. Open after shooting a tournament-low 64 in the final round to become the second Mexican to win the Latin America Amateur Championship. De La Fuente sat at even par after the first two days of competition and caught fire over the final 36 holes, making 11 birdies and one bogey in that span. The University of Houston senior dueled with fellow countryman and UCLA junior Omar Morales throughout the final round, emerging victorious after back-to-back birdies on Nos. 17 and 18.