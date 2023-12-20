Trio of PGA TOUR University alumni earn Korn Ferry Tour starts via PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Fred Biondi at Final Stage of 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. –The final round of PGA TOUR Q-School concluded Monday with a trio of PGA TOUR University alumni earning guaranteed starts for the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour season. In all, 18 alumni competed in Final Stage, and nine of those players have at least 12 guaranteed starts on Korn Ferry Tour next season.
Five alumni finished inside the “Next 40 and Ties” category at Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry: Fred Biondi (T10), Noah Goodwin (T14), Ross Steelman (T28), Ricky Castillo (T28) and Quade Cummins (T45).
Biondi played his way into contention for one of the PGA TOUR cards available to the top five finishers and ties at PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
The 23-year-old Brazilian carded a 2-under 33 on the front nine, then birdied two of his first three holes on the back nine of Dye’s Valley Course, reaching 7-under par for the tournament. Bogeys at the par-4 13th and 17th ultimately left Biondi three strokes short of the top five.
By finishing in the top 25 players and ties within the “Next 40 and Ties” category, Biondi, Goodwin, and Steelman earned guaranteed starts for the first 12 events of the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour season.
Castillo and Cummins were not in need of guaranteed starts, as they previously earned fully exempt membership for the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour season. Castillo won the 2023 Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open in his Korn Ferry Tour and professional debut, and eventually finished No. 53 on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Points List.
Cummins maintained fully exempt status for 2024 with his second consecutive finish in the top 75 of the Korn Ferry Tour Points List, as he followed a No. 70 finish in 2022 with a No. 59 finish in 2023.
Additionally, the following PGA TOUR University alumni earned conditional membership for the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour season via PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry: SamBennett, Reid Davenport, Ryan Hall, Connor Howe, William Mouw, John Pak, Garett Reband and Alex Schaake. These nine PGA TOUR University alumni were granted this status due to competing in Final Stage. Although conditional status was earned, each player is able to attain finer status via the priority ranking.
Sam Choi, who withdrew after the second round of Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, previously earned conditional membership for the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour season via a No. 2 finish on the 2023 Fortinet Cup standings in his debut season on PGA TOUR Canada.
Trevor Werbylo, who finished No. 191 on the 2022-23 FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List, finished T54 at Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry. By virtue of a Korn Ferry Tour winner’s exemption from the 2022 Lake Charles Championship, Werbylo will return to the Korn Ferry Tour with fully exempt membership for the 2024 season.
Jackson Suber (T54), Logan McAllister (T91) and Trent Phillips (WD) round out the list of 18 PGA TOUR U alumni who competed in Final Stage. These players are exempt on Korn Ferry Tour next season by virtue of finishing in the top 75 on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour points list.
The Korn Ferry Tour will kick off its 2024 season with The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay from Jan. 14-17. The inaugural season of PGA TOUR Americas begins March 21-24 with the Bupa Championship at PGA Riviera Maya in Tulum, Mexico.
|Player
|University
|PGA TOUR U
|Final Stage
|Eligibility
|Sam Bennett
|Texas A&M
|5th
|T81
|Conditional Korn Ferry Tour
|Fred Biondi
|Florida
|2nd
|T10
|Korn Ferry Tour – 12 starts
|Ricky Castillo
|Florida
|9th
|T28
|Exempt Korn Ferry Tour
|Sam Choi
|Pepperdine
|11th
|WD
|Conditional Korn Ferry Tour
|Quade Cummins
|Oklahoma
|6th**
|T45
|Exempt Korn Ferry Tour
|Reid Davenport
|Vanderbilt
|13th
|T113
|Conditional Korn Ferry Tour
|Noah Goodwin
|Southern Methodist
|12th*
|T14
|Korn Ferry Tour – 12 starts
|Ryan Hall
|South Carolina
|11th*
|T101
|Conditional Korn Ferry Tour
|Connor Howe
|Georgia Tech
|18th
|T107
|Conditional Korn Ferry Tour
|Logan McAllister
|Oklahoma
|3rd*
|T91
|Exempt Korn Ferry Tour
|William Mouw
|Pepperdine
|6th
|T101
|Conditional Korn Ferry Tour
|John Pak
|Florida State
|1st**
|T113
|Conditional Korn Ferry Tour
|Trent Phillips
|Georgia
|8th*
|WD
|Exempt Korn Ferry Tour
|Garett Reband
|Oklahoma
|5th**
|T119
|Conditional Korn Ferry Tour
|Alex Schaake
|Iowa
|13th**
|T130
|Conditional Korn Ferry Tour
|Ross Steelman
|Georgia Tech
|4th
|T28
|Korn Ferry Tour – 12 starts
|Jackson Suber
|Mississippi
|9th*
|T54
|Exempt Korn Ferry Tour
|Trevor Werbylo
|Arizona
|9th**
|T54
|Exempt Korn Ferry Tour
*Class of 2022
**Class of 2021