PGA TOUR University to offer benefits for five more players, D-II Player of the Year
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Five more Division-I collegiate golfers and the top player in Division-II collegiate golf will be eligible to earn PGA TOUR Americas membership through PGA TOUR University starting in 2024. These enhanced performance benefits further strengthen the path to the PGA TOUR for top collegiate players as they make the transition from amateur to professional golf.
Beginning with the Class of 2024, five more players – now a total of 25 – will earn performance benefits based on their finish in the PGA TOUR University Ranking. Players who finish 11th-25th (previously 11th-20th) will earn exempt membership on PGA TOUR Americas for the remainder of the current season, and they will be exempt into Second Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Additionally, starting in 2024, a junior or senior who wins the D-II Jack Nicklaus Award (National Player of the Year) will earn the same benefits as players who finish 11th-25th in the PGA TOUR University Ranking. This player may accept his performance benefits upon the conclusion of his collegiate career, meaning a junior who wins the D-II Jack Nicklaus Award may accept his performance benefits after his senior season.
“As PGA TOUR University continues to grow, the pipeline from collegiate golf to the PGA TOUR gets stronger,” said Executive Director of PGA TOUR University Brendan von Doehren. “The best collegiate players have shown they are ready to compete against the best in the world, and these enhancements to PGA TOUR University ensure that at least five more deserving players will start their careers as members of PGA TOUR Americas each year.”
PGA TOUR University has steadily expanded its performance benefits since its first season in 2020-21, when 15 Division-I collegiate golfers earned benefits and the No. 1 player earned Korn Ferry Tour membership. Now in its fourth season, PGA TOUR University recognizes 25 players annually, the No. 1 player earns PGA TOUR membership, underclassmen can earn PGA TOUR membership through PGA TOUR University Accelerated, and the Division-II Jack Nicklaus Award winner has the opportunity to earn performance benefits.
Stanford’s Michael Thorbjornsen is currently No. 1 in PGA TOUR University, with Georgia Tech’s Christo Lamprecht close behind at No. 2. The top-25 in this season’s PGA TOUR University Ranking will be finalized on May 27, 2024, after the final round of stroke play at the NCAA D-I National Championship. For more information, visit www.pgatour.com/university.