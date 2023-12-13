PGA TOUR University alumni look to earn PGA TOUR cards at PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

The 165-player field includes four alumni who won on PGA TOUR Canada: Noah Goodwin, Trevor Werbylo, John Pak and Sam Choi, who started his professional career by taking PGA TOUR Canada by storm. In addition to securing his first professional win, Choi did not miss a cut and registered seven top 10s on his way to finishing second in the 2023 Fortinet Cup season-long standings. Choi was joined in the winner’s circle by Pak, who finished inside the top 10 twice on his way to an eighth-place finish in the 2023 standings.