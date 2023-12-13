PGA TOUR University alumni look to earn PGA TOUR cards at PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Eighteen PGA TOUR University alumni advanced to Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry and have earned membership on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2024 with a chance to earn their PGA TOUR Card.
Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry will take place at the Dye’s Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass and Sawgrass Country Club, Dec. 14-17. The top five finishers and ties will receive PGA TOUR cards, which are up for grabs at Q-School for the first time since 2012.
The 165-player field includes four alumni who won on PGA TOUR Canada: Noah Goodwin, Trevor Werbylo, John Pak and Sam Choi, who started his professional career by taking PGA TOUR Canada by storm. In addition to securing his first professional win, Choi did not miss a cut and registered seven top 10s on his way to finishing second in the 2023 Fortinet Cup season-long standings. Choi was joined in the winner’s circle by Pak, who finished inside the top 10 twice on his way to an eighth-place finish in the 2023 standings.
In addition to winning on PGA TOUR Canada in 2021, Werbylo won on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2022 and earned his PGA TOUR card for the 2022-23 season. University of Florida alum Ricky Castillo also tallied a Korn Ferry Tour victory this season, coming in his professional debut, and he will compete in Final Stage just six months after finishing No. 9 in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2023.
Castillo is one of five alumni who earned exemptions into Final Stage after finishing in the top 60 in the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour standings: Jackson Suber (37th), Logan McAllister (44th), Castillo (53rd), Trent Phillips (58th) and Quade Cummins (59th). The five combined for 13 top-10 finishes on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2023.
The field also includes three of the top five players from the Class of 2023: Fred Biondi (second), Ross Steelman (fourth) and Sam Bennett (fifth). Biondi became the first Latin American player to win the NCAA national championship individual title, overtaking Steelman in the final round. Bennett drew headlines after winning the 2022 U.S. Amateur, which gave him an exemption into the 2023 Masters, where he finished T16.
Six alumni advanced to Final Stage from Second Stage: William Mouw, Reid Davenport, Connor Howe, Ryan Hall, Garett Reband and Alex Schaake.
Coverage of Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry on Saturday, Dec. 16, will be on Peacock and Golf Channel Digital from 12:30-2:30 p.m. ET and Golf Channel from 2:30-4:30 p.m. ET. Coverage on Sunday, Dec. 17, will air on Peacock and Golf Channel Digital from 12:30-1:30 p.m. ET and Golf Channel from 1:30-4:30 p.m. ET.