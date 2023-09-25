PGA TOUR University On TOUR: Jacob Bridgeman declared #TOURBound ahead of Korn Ferry Tour Finale
Jacob Bridgeman, the No. 2 player in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2022, finished T18 at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship and was declared #TOURBound with one event remaining in the Korn Ferry Tour’s 2023 season.
The Clemson product has 13 top-25s and six top-10s this season, and at No. 15 in the current standings, he is assured of a spot in the top 30 at the end of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, Oct. 5-8.
“I see myself out there (on TOUR) for years to come,” Bridgeman said. “It’s just exciting to be out there competing against the best players in the world and that’s what all of us dream to do to – test ourselves against the best in the world and (the TOUR) is the best place to do it. I’m excited for that.”
Bridgeman joins Pierceson Coody (No. 1, Class of 2022) and Adrien Dumont de Chassart (No. 2, Class of 2023) as players named #TOURBound before the season finale. Four other members of the Class of 2022 are in the top 30 with one event to play: Parker Coody (20th on points list), Chris Gotterup (25th), Joe Highsmith (27th) and Jackson Suber (30th).
Highsmith made the biggest move last week, finishing a career-best T2 and improving 21 spots to No. 27. Patrick Welch also rose to the occasion in Columbus, as he improved five spots to No. 74 after finishing T24. By moving into the top 75, Welch earned a spot in the season finale and is exempt on Korn Ferry Tour for 2024.
In all, 13 PGA TOUR University alumni qualified for the 75-player field at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance.
PGA TOUR University Alumni – Korn Ferry Tour Points List
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|Events
|Best Finish of Season
|6
|Pierceson Coody #
|1363
|21
|Win, Twice
|10
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart # *
|1133
|10
|Win, BMW Charity Pro-Am
|15
|Jacob Bridgeman #
|1037
|23
|4th, Pinnacle Bank Championship
|20
|Parker Coody
|876
|19
|T2, Price Cutter Charity Championship
|25
|Chris Gotterup
|849
|23
|4th, NV5 Invitational
|27
|Joe Highsmith
|813
|19
|T2, Nationwide Children’s Hospital
|30
|Jackson Suber
|800
|20
|2nd, Memorial Health Championship
|35
|Mac Meissner
|755
|21
|T2, The Panama Championship
|40
|Logan McAllister
|744
|25
|2nd, LECOM Suncoast Classic
|52
|Ricky Castillo*
|607
|10
|Win, Blue Cross and Blue Shield Wichita Open
|55
|Trent Phillips
|513
|19
|2nd, UNC Health Championship
|56
|Quade Cummins
|496
|24
|T6, The Ascendant presented by Blue
|74
|Patrick Welch*
|349
|13
|T3, Magnit Championship
|98
|William Mouw*
|259
|12
|T11, Magnit Championship
|110
|Noah Goodwin
|221
|23
|T4, Compliance Solutions Championship
|118
|Michael Feagles
|185
|22
|T15, BMW Charity Pro-Am
|122
|Ryan Burnett*
|177
|11
|6th, Price Cutter Charity Championship
|134
|RJ Manke
|126
|19
|T16, Visit Knoxville Open
|140
|Yuxin Lin*
|115
|9
|T15, Compliance Solutions Championship
|161
|Cole Hammer
|75
|16
|T21, Veritex Bank Championship
|162
|Ross Steelman*
|73
|8
|T25, Utah Championship
|175
|Ryan Hall
|47
|3
|T16, Visit Knoxville Open
|188
|Fred Biondi*
|24
|9
|T31, BMW Charity Pro-Am
*Class of 2023 | #TOURBound
PGA TOUR University Total Points
Out of the top-20 finishers in the final PGA TOUR University Ranking, the three players with the highest combined point total (FedExCup and Korn Ferry Tour points) this season will be exempt on Korn Ferry Tour the following season.
PGA TOUR U Class of 2023 – Total Points
Through Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship (Korn Ferry Tour); Fortinet Championship (PGA TOUR)
|Rank
|Player
|FedExCup Points
|Korn Ferry Tour Points
|Total Points
|1
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|0
|1,132.58
|1,132.58
|2
|Ricky Castillo
|0
|606.691
|606.691
|3
|Patrick Welch
|0
|348.829
|348.829
|4
|William Mouw
|56.25*
|258.537
|314.787
|5
|Ryan Burnett
|0
|177.284
|177.284
|6
|Yuxin Lin
|0
|114.759
|114.759
|7
|Sam Bennett
|95.717*
|0
|95.717
|8
|Ross Steelman
|0
|73.25
|73.25
|9
|Fred Biondi
|0
|23.833
|23.833
*Non-member points
Notes:
· Total Points are earned starting the week after the conclusion of the NCAA Championship.
· Players must be a member to be eligible to earn Korn Ferry Tour status via PGA TOUR University Total Points.