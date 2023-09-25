PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
21H AGO

PGA TOUR University On TOUR: Jacob Bridgeman declared #TOURBound ahead of Korn Ferry Tour Finale

2 Min Read

PGA Tour University

PGA TOUR University On TOUR: Jacob Bridgeman declared #TOURBound ahead of Korn Ferry Tour Finale
    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Korn Ferry Tour

    Jacob Bridgeman, the No. 2 player in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2022, finished T18 at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship and was declared #TOURBound with one event remaining in the Korn Ferry Tour’s 2023 season.

    The Clemson product has 13 top-25s and six top-10s this season, and at No. 15 in the current standings, he is assured of a spot in the top 30 at the end of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, Oct. 5-8.

    “I see myself out there (on TOUR) for years to come,” Bridgeman said. “It’s just exciting to be out there competing against the best players in the world and that’s what all of us dream to do to – test ourselves against the best in the world and (the TOUR) is the best place to do it. I’m excited for that.”

    Bridgeman joins Pierceson Coody (No. 1, Class of 2022) and Adrien Dumont de Chassart (No. 2, Class of 2023) as players named #TOURBound before the season finale. Four other members of the Class of 2022 are in the top 30 with one event to play: Parker Coody (20th on points list), Chris Gotterup (25th), Joe Highsmith (27th) and Jackson Suber (30th).

    Highsmith made the biggest move last week, finishing a career-best T2 and improving 21 spots to No. 27. Patrick Welch also rose to the occasion in Columbus, as he improved five spots to No. 74 after finishing T24. By moving into the top 75, Welch earned a spot in the season finale and is exempt on Korn Ferry Tour for 2024.

    In all, 13 PGA TOUR University alumni qualified for the 75-player field at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance.

    PGA TOUR University Alumni – Korn Ferry Tour Points List

    RankPlayerPointsEventsBest Finish of Season
    6Pierceson Coody #136321Win, Twice
    10Adrien Dumont de Chassart # *113310Win, BMW Charity Pro-Am
    15Jacob Bridgeman #1037234th, Pinnacle Bank Championship
    20Parker Coody87619T2, Price Cutter Charity Championship
    25Chris Gotterup849234th, NV5 Invitational
    27Joe Highsmith81319T2, Nationwide Children’s Hospital
    30Jackson Suber800202nd, Memorial Health Championship
    35Mac Meissner75521T2, The Panama Championship
    40Logan McAllister744252nd, LECOM Suncoast Classic
    52Ricky Castillo*60710Win, Blue Cross and Blue Shield Wichita Open
    55Trent Phillips513192nd, UNC Health Championship
    56Quade Cummins49624T6, The Ascendant presented by Blue
    74Patrick Welch*34913T3, Magnit Championship
    98William Mouw*25912T11, Magnit Championship
    110Noah Goodwin22123T4, Compliance Solutions Championship
    118Michael Feagles18522T15, BMW Charity Pro-Am
    122Ryan Burnett*177116th, Price Cutter Charity Championship
    134RJ Manke12619T16, Visit Knoxville Open
    140Yuxin Lin*1159T15, Compliance Solutions Championship
    161Cole Hammer7516T21, Veritex Bank Championship
    162Ross Steelman*738T25, Utah Championship
    175Ryan Hall473T16, Visit Knoxville Open
    188Fred Biondi*249T31, BMW Charity Pro-Am

    *Class of 2023 | #TOURBound

    PGA TOUR University Total Points

    Out of the top-20 finishers in the final PGA TOUR University Ranking, the three players with the highest combined point total (FedExCup and Korn Ferry Tour points) this season will be exempt on Korn Ferry Tour the following season.

    PGA TOUR U Class of 2023 – Total Points

    Through Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship (Korn Ferry Tour); Fortinet Championship (PGA TOUR)

    RankPlayerFedExCup PointsKorn Ferry Tour PointsTotal Points
    1Adrien Dumont de Chassart01,132.581,132.58
    2Ricky Castillo0606.691606.691
    3Patrick Welch0348.829348.829
    4William Mouw56.25*258.537314.787
    5Ryan Burnett0177.284177.284
    6Yuxin Lin0114.759114.759
    7Sam Bennett95.717*095.717
    8Ross Steelman073.2573.25
    9Fred Biondi023.83323.833

    *Non-member points

    Notes:

    · Total Points are earned starting the week after the conclusion of the NCAA Championship.

    · Players must be a member to be eligible to earn Korn Ferry Tour status via PGA TOUR University Total Points.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2023 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.