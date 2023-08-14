PGA TOUR University on TOUR: Three alumni in top five at Pinnacle Bank
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Korn Ferry Tour
Three PGA TOUR University alumni finished in the top five last week at the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna, led by a season-best fourth-place finish by Jacob Bridgeman (Class of 2022). It was his fifth top-10 of the season and he improved 12 spots to No. 17 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List. Parker Coody (2022) finished T5 and improved seven spots to No. 19, while Logan McAllister also tied for fifth and moved from 31st to 27th.
In all, six alumni are currently in the top 30 and in position to earn their PGA TOUR card at season’s end. Pierceson Coody (5th) has already secured PGA TOUR membership, and he’s followed by Adrien Dumont de Chassart (7th), Bridgeman, Parker Coody, Jackson Suber (22nd) and McAllister.
After this week’s Magnit Championship in Jackson Township, New Jersey, the top 156 players will qualify for the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, which begins August 24-27 with the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron.
PGA TOUR University Alumni – Korn Ferry Tour Points List
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|Events
|Best Finish of Season
|5
|Pierceson Coody #
|1330
|17
|Win, Twice
|7
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart*
|1070
|7
|Win, BMW Charity Pro-Am
|17
|Jacob Bridgeman
|796
|19
|4th, Pinnacle Bank Championship
|19
|Parker Coody
|793
|15
|T2, Price Cutter Charity Championship
|22
|Jackson Suber
|761
|16
|2nd, Memorial Health Championship
|27
|Logan McAllister
|739
|21
|2nd, LECOM Suncoast Classic
|35
|Chris Gotterup
|639
|19
|4th, NV5 Invitational
|41
|Ricky Castillo*
|569
|6
|Win, Blue Cross and Blue Shield Wichita Open
|42
|Mac Meissner
|532
|17
|T2, The Panama Championship
|49
|Trent Phillips
|476
|15
|2nd, UNC Health Championship
|52
|Joe Highsmith
|460
|15
|T4, The Panama Championship
|63
|Quade Cummins
|345
|20
|T6, The Ascendant presented by Blue
|105
|Noah Goodwin
|167
|19
|T4, Compliance Solutions Championship
|106
|Ryan Burnett*
|167
|7
|6th, Price Cutter Charity Championship
|110
|Michael Feagles
|164
|18
|T15, BMW Charity Pro-Am
|112
|William Mouw*
|160
|8
|T17, Memorial Health Championship
|116
|Patrick Welch*
|156
|9
|T12, Twice
|148
|Yuxin Lin*
|85
|7
|T15, Compliance Solutions Championship
|156
|Cole Hammer
|75
|14
|T21, Veritex Bank Championship
|157
|Ross Steelman*
|73
|6
|T25, Utah Championship
|159
|RJ Manke
|73
|17
|T16, Visit Knoxville Open
|174
|Ryan Hall
|47
|3
|T16, Visit Knoxville Open
|186
|Fred Biondi*
|24
|8
|T31, BMW Charity Pro-Am
*Class of 2023 | #TOURBound
PGA TOUR Canada
The PGA TOUR Canada season will resume August 24-27 with the CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open. With three events remaining in the season, PGA TOUR U alumni Sam Choi (Class of 2023) and John Pak (2021) are in the top five of the Fortinet Cup standings.
The top Fortinet Cup points-earner gains membership to the full 2024 Korn Ferry Tour season, while the second through fifth finishers earn conditional membership in the 2024 season. All top-five finishers are also exempt into the Final Stage of 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
PGA TOUR University Alumni – Fortinet Cup Standings
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|Events
|Best Finish of Season
|2
|Sam Choi*
|1020
|7
|Win, Windsor Championship
|4
|John Pak
|690
|7
|Win, Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open
|12
|Connor Howe*
|355
|7
|T2, Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open
|20
|Cameron Sisk
|276
|7
|T2, Windsor Championship
|22
|Tommy Kuhl*
|267
|7
|3rd, Osprey Valley Open
|34
|Chase Sienkiewicz*
|188
|7
|T5, ATB Classic
|35
|Derek Hitchner*
|182
|5
|T6, Quebec Open
|53
|Ben Carr*
|124
|4
|T6, Osprey Valley Open
|82
|Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira*
|76
|2
|T6, Osprey Valley Open
|103
|Reid Davenport*
|39
|7
|T39, Windsor Championship
*Class of 2023
PGA TOUR University Total Points
Out of the top-20 finishers in the final PGA TOUR University Ranking, the three players with the highest combined point total (FedExCup and Korn Ferry Tour points) this season will be exempt on Korn Ferry Tour the following season.
PGA TOUR U Class of 2023 – Total Points
Through Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna (Korn Ferry Tour); FedEx St. Jude Championship (PGA TOUR)
|Rank
|Player
|FedExCup Points
|Korn Ferry Tour Points
|Total Points
|1
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|0
|1,069.58
|1,069.58
|2
|Ricky Castillo
|0
|569.4
|569.4
|3
|William Mouw
|56.25*
|160.404
|216.654
|4
|Ryan Burnett
|0
|166.8
|166.8
|5
|Patrick Welch
|0
|156.371
|156.371
|6
|Sam Bennett
|95.717*
|0
|95.717
|7
|Yuxin Lin
|0
|84.571
|84.571
|8
|Ross Steelman
|0
|73.25
|73.25
|9
|Fred Biondi
|0
|23.833
|23.833
*Non-member points
Notes:
· Total Points are earned starting the week after the conclusion of the NCAA Championship.
· Players must be a member to be eligible to earn Korn Ferry Tour status via PGA TOUR University Total Points.