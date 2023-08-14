PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1D AGO

PGA TOUR University on TOUR: Three alumni in top five at Pinnacle Bank

2 Min Read

PGA Tour University

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Korn Ferry Tour

    Three PGA TOUR University alumni finished in the top five last week at the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna, led by a season-best fourth-place finish by Jacob Bridgeman (Class of 2022). It was his fifth top-10 of the season and he improved 12 spots to No. 17 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List. Parker Coody (2022) finished T5 and improved seven spots to No. 19, while Logan McAllister also tied for fifth and moved from 31st to 27th.

    In all, six alumni are currently in the top 30 and in position to earn their PGA TOUR card at season’s end. Pierceson Coody (5th) has already secured PGA TOUR membership, and he’s followed by Adrien Dumont de Chassart (7th), Bridgeman, Parker Coody, Jackson Suber (22nd) and McAllister.

    After this week’s Magnit Championship in Jackson Township, New Jersey, the top 156 players will qualify for the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, which begins August 24-27 with the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron.

    PGA TOUR University Alumni – Korn Ferry Tour Points List

    RankPlayerPointsEventsBest Finish of Season
    5Pierceson Coody #133017Win, Twice
    7Adrien Dumont de Chassart*10707Win, BMW Charity Pro-Am
    17Jacob Bridgeman796194th, Pinnacle Bank Championship
    19Parker Coody79315T2, Price Cutter Charity Championship
    22Jackson Suber761162nd, Memorial Health Championship
    27Logan McAllister739212nd, LECOM Suncoast Classic
    35Chris Gotterup639194th, NV5 Invitational
    41Ricky Castillo*5696Win, Blue Cross and Blue Shield Wichita Open
    42Mac Meissner53217T2, The Panama Championship
    49Trent Phillips476152nd, UNC Health Championship
    52Joe Highsmith46015T4, The Panama Championship
    63Quade Cummins34520T6, The Ascendant presented by Blue
    105Noah Goodwin16719T4, Compliance Solutions Championship
    106Ryan Burnett*16776th, Price Cutter Charity Championship
    110Michael Feagles16418T15, BMW Charity Pro-Am
    112William Mouw*1608T17, Memorial Health Championship
    116Patrick Welch*1569T12, Twice
    148Yuxin Lin*857T15, Compliance Solutions Championship
    156Cole Hammer7514T21, Veritex Bank Championship
    157Ross Steelman*736T25, Utah Championship
    159RJ Manke7317T16, Visit Knoxville Open
    174Ryan Hall473T16, Visit Knoxville Open
    186Fred Biondi*248T31, BMW Charity Pro-Am

    *Class of 2023 | #TOURBound

    PGA TOUR Canada

    The PGA TOUR Canada season will resume August 24-27 with the CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open. With three events remaining in the season, PGA TOUR U alumni Sam Choi (Class of 2023) and John Pak (2021) are in the top five of the Fortinet Cup standings.

    The top Fortinet Cup points-earner gains membership to the full 2024 Korn Ferry Tour season, while the second through fifth finishers earn conditional membership in the 2024 season. All top-five finishers are also exempt into the Final Stage of 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    PGA TOUR University Alumni – Fortinet Cup Standings

    RankPlayerPointsEventsBest Finish of Season
    2Sam Choi*10207Win, Windsor Championship
    4John Pak6907Win, Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open
    12Connor Howe*3557T2, Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open
    20Cameron Sisk2767T2, Windsor Championship
    22Tommy Kuhl*26773rd, Osprey Valley Open
    34Chase Sienkiewicz*1887T5, ATB Classic
    35Derek Hitchner*1825T6, Quebec Open
    53Ben Carr*1244T6, Osprey Valley Open
    82Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira*762T6, Osprey Valley Open
    103Reid Davenport*397T39, Windsor Championship

    *Class of 2023

    PGA TOUR University Total Points

    Out of the top-20 finishers in the final PGA TOUR University Ranking, the three players with the highest combined point total (FedExCup and Korn Ferry Tour points) this season will be exempt on Korn Ferry Tour the following season.

    PGA TOUR U Class of 2023 – Total Points

    Through Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna (Korn Ferry Tour); FedEx St. Jude Championship (PGA TOUR)

    RankPlayerFedExCup PointsKorn Ferry Tour PointsTotal Points
    1Adrien Dumont de Chassart01,069.581,069.58
    2Ricky Castillo0569.4569.4
    3William Mouw56.25*160.404216.654
    4Ryan Burnett0166.8166.8
    5Patrick Welch0156.371156.371
    6Sam Bennett95.717*095.717
    7Yuxin Lin084.57184.571
    8Ross Steelman073.2573.25
    9Fred Biondi023.83323.833

    *Non-member points

    Notes:

    · Total Points are earned starting the week after the conclusion of the NCAA Championship.

    · Players must be a member to be eligible to earn Korn Ferry Tour status via PGA TOUR University Total Points.

