PGA TOUR University on TOUR: Three alumni in top five at Pinnacle Bank

Three PGA TOUR University alumni finished in the top five last week at the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna, led by a season-best fourth-place finish by Jacob Bridgeman (Class of 2022). It was his fifth top-10 of the season and he improved 12 spots to No. 17 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List. Parker Coody (2022) finished T5 and improved seven spots to No. 19, while Logan McAllister also tied for fifth and moved from 31st to 27th.