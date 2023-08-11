Alejandro Tosti and Cristobal Del Solar share 18-hole lead at Pinnacle Bank Championship

Cristobal Del Solar on the keys to playing well on this challenging course… “Ideally, it's just to hit the fairway. If you hit the rough and then you've got 6-irons, 5-irons in. And the rough is so thick that the ball doesn't get airborne. So yeah, I mean, you hit the fairway, it's a key definitely. Hit the green. Around the greens the rough is extremely thick, too. So it's not like if you miss the green you're going to get an auto par, no chance. But yeah, I mean, just ideally just hit the middle of the fairway, middle of the green and make the putt.”