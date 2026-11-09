The First Look: Tour set for inaugural stop at Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

FIELD NOTES: Plenty of players know that this is crunch time, with almost 80% of the field who teed it up at the World Wide Technology Championship last week also heading to Austin to try to keep chipping away at the most important spots in the FedExCup standings. … Teenage sensation Blades Brown is back in action after breaking through for his first PGA Tour title Sunday in Los Cabos, in the process becoming the youngest PGA Tour winner in the modern era. … Brown is joined by a handful of other young superstars in Texas, including Jackson Koivun, a member of the winning Presidents Cup team. … Southern Methodist University alum Austin Smotherman – who continues to live in nearby Dallas – is in the field. Smotherman has won both his starts so far this fall, the Bank of Utah Championship and the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. Smotherman is the highest-ranked golfer in the Official World Golf Ranking in the field (No. 51). … In all, four former University of Texas players are set to tee it up close to their old campus – Pierceson Coody and Doug Ghim, along with sponsor invites Christiaan Maas and Tommy Morrison. …This is the penultimate week of the 2026 PGA Tour season, which means the race is on for the top 100 spots in the FedExCup Fall and full 2027 status is nearing its conclusion. Chandler Phillips currently occupies the No. 100 spot while Kevin Yu sits at No. 99 and Chris Kirk at No. 102.