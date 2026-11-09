The R&A announces Carnoustie Golf Links as host of The Open Championship in 2029
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Francesco Molinari wins at The Open
The Open Championship will return to the famed Carnoustie Golf Links in 2029, The R&A announced Monday.
One of the staples of the Open rota, Carnoustie has hosted golf’s oldest major eight times. The 2029 Open will be the ninth. Francesco Molinari won the last one contested on the Old Tom Morris design in 2018.
Contrary to the U.S.-based major championships, the R&A does not solidify their future championship venues many years into the future. The only known venues are the next three. The Open will be contested at The Old Course at St. Andrews next July. Royal Lytham & St Annes will host in 2028, its first time since Ernie Els lifted the claret jug in 2012. Carnoustie rounds out the triumvirate in 2029.
The decision also means several prominent venues continue to wait for a chance to host, either again or for the first time. Muirfield has not hosted since 2013; Trump Turnberry’s last The Open was in 2009. Portmarnock, a venue in Ireland which The R&A has identified as a potential host, will also wait at least one more year for its opportunity.
Ben Hogan, Gary Player and Tom Watson are among the greats to win The Open at Carnoustie. Tommy Armour won the first The Open at Carnoustie in 1931.