The R&A announces Carnoustie Golf Links as host of The Open Championship in 2029

Contrary to the U.S.-based major championships, the R&A does not solidify their future championship venues many years into the future. The only known venues are the next three. The Open will be contested at The Old Course at St. Andrews next July. Royal Lytham & St Annes will host in 2028, its first time since Ernie Els lifted the claret jug in 2012. Carnoustie rounds out the triumvirate in 2029.