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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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3H AGO

Rory McIlroy, Eugenio Chacarra, Patrick Reed vie for Race to Dubai title at DP World Tour season finale

3 Min Read

Latest

Rory McIlroy sinks 3-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Tour Championship

Rory McIlroy sinks 3-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Tour Championship

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Written by Associated Press

Everything will be so familiar to Rory McIlroy: the course, the stakes, the pressure.

For Eugenio Chacarra, it's all new territory.

The 2026 golf season on the DP World Tour reaches its climax this week with a traditional trip to the Earth course at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai for the 50 leading players on the points list.

So much is still up for grabs: a $3 million check for winning the year-end tournament; the season-long Race to Dubai title; and, for 10 players, a career-changing ticket to the PGA Tour.

Chacarra, McIlroy and Reed vie for title. Maybe Rahm, too

Most excitement surrounds the fight to be crowned the year's No. 1 player on the DP World Tour, a contest — once called the Order of Merit but now labeled the Race to Dubai — that McIlroy has dominated for the past 15 years.

He is involved again this season, with McIlroy sitting second in the standings behind Chacarra and knowing a fourth career victory at the DP World Tour Championship will see him win the season-long prize for an eighth time, tying the record with Colin Montgomerie. McIlroy has won it the last four years, too.

Chacarra, a 26-year-old Spaniard in his first full season on the tour, leads McIlroy by nearly 534 points. American player Patrick Reed is third, a further 181 points back and the last of the top title contenders. Some 2,000 points are on offer for the winner at Jumeirah Golf Estates, with 1,335 for second place, 752 for third place, 600 for fourth and 509 for fifth.


Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra drains 6-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at Genesis Scottish Open

Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra drains 6-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at Genesis Scottish Open


The only way for Chacarra to guarantee finishing in first place is to win. For the Spaniard, it seems to be a direct fight between him and McIlroy.

"He's the No. 2 player in the world and the No. 1 in Europe," Chacarra, a three-time winner this season, said of the most recent player to complete the career Grand Slam in golf. "And he's been doing it for a long time and he plays really good out in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. He has played that course a million times, and I only played it once.

"Obviously, the odds are on him and he's the favorite. But we'll play golf. We know what I'm capable of when I am playing good."

Finishing third at the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship last week lifted McIlroy above Reed in the Race to Dubai standings and means he'll be with Chacarra in the final pairing setting out in Thursday's first round.

"That's where I wanted to be," McIlroy said. "It's a pretty familiar spot for me going into the DP World Tour Championship and I'm excited for it."


Rory McIlroy on three FedExCup victories, how each carries different meaning

Rory McIlroy on three FedExCup victories, how each carries different meaning


Reed's two wins this season came at the Dubai Desert Classic in January and the Qatar Masters in February. His form has dipped in recent weeks since an injury-prompted withdrawal midway through the BMW PGA Championship in September, with his last three results being a missed cut in Spain, a T23 in India and a T43 out of 70 players in Abu Dhabi last week.

Some players below the top three have a slim chance of winning the Race to Dubai, but they need to win and for Chacarra and McIlroy to finish way down the leaderboard.

One of them is Rahm, whose victory in Abu Dhabi on Sunday lifted him to sixth place — around 1,700 points behind Chacarra.

"Actually gives me a little extra incentive," Rahm said. "I really didn't think I was going to have a chance."

PGA Tour cards on offer

Whatever happens this week, Chacarra and Reed have secured one of the 10 places on next season's PGA Tour available to European tour members who are not otherwise exempt.

Making up the rest of the current 10 are Casey Jarvis, Jayden Schaper, Daniel Hillier, Jakob Skov Olesen, Bernd Wiesberger, Andy Sullivan, Oliver Lindell and Joe Dean.

Lindell and Dean, Nos. 9 and 10 in the non-exempt list, are most vulnerable heading to Dubai.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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