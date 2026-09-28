The First Look: Bank of Utah Championship

SPONSOR EXEMPTIONS: BYU men’s golfer Kihei Akina will make his third consecutive start at the Bank of Utah. Akina has made four PGA Tour starts, making the cut at the Puerto Rico Open in March and the Wyndham Championship in August. Akina has a school record eight top-five finishes. … Arizona State University sophomore Boston Bracken, who is from St. George, Utah, is set to tee it up. Bracken is a celebrated player in his home state. He was named Utah Golf Association’s Player of the Year in 2023 and won two individual Utah state championships. In 2024, he won the Byron Nelson International Junior Golf Award and had five top-20 finishes in his freshman season at Arizona State. … Fellow Arizona State golfer Bowen Mauss is also in the field. Mauss, like Bracken, is local to Utah and was a star amateur prior to heading to the Sun Devils. He won back-to-back Utah State Amateur titles in both 2025 and 2026. … BYU alumnus Tyson Shelley will make his PGA Tour debut. Shelley won the Utah High School Individual State Championship in both 2020 and 2021.