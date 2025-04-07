The First Look: Masters Tournament

FIELD NOTES: Scottie Scheffler returns to Augusta National having won the green jacket in two of his last three attempts. Scheffler, who won by four shots in 2024, looks to become the first player to successfully defend his title at the Masters since Tiger Woods in 2001-02. Scheffler had a delayed start to his 2025 campaign after a Christmastime hand injury, but while he hasn’t found the winner’s circle yet, he has notched three top-10 finishes so far in 2025, including a T2 in his last start at the Texas Children’s Houston Open … Rory McIlroy arrives at Augusta National in search of the career Grand Slam, again. This year, however, McIlroy comes into the Masters with two TOUR wins already in 2025: the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and THE PLAYERS Championship. He also leads the TOUR in Strokes Gained: Total and Scoring Average so far this season. McIlroy has seven career top-10 finishes in the Masters, highlighted by a runner-up in 2022 … Twenty-one players will make their Masters debut in 2025, including first-time TOUR winners this year Joe Highsmith, Brian Campbell and Thomas Detry … Ludvig Åberg returns to Augusta National with another full year of experience on golf’s biggest stage under his belt and a win at The Genesis Invitational (a Signature Event) to boot. Åberg made his Masters debut last year and finished second, the best result by a debutant since Fuzzy Zoeller won the green jacket in 1979 … Collin Morikawa is hoping to continue his fine play at Augusta National as he has notched three straight top-10 finishes at the Masters (Scheffler is the only other to do it). Morikawa is first in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season and second to McIlroy in Strokes Gained: Total. He has two runner-up finishes so far this season and notched a T10 at THE PLAYERS … This year marks the 10th anniversary of Jordan Spieth’s coming-of-age Masters victory in 2015. He returns to Augusta National this year with some form, but it’s been a bit feast-or-famine for Spieth at the Masters having gone T3-MC-T4-MC in his last four starts … Xander Schauffele, the winner of two of the last three major championships, is looking to get back to form after suffering a rib injury earlier in 2025. Schauffele comes into the Masters after his best finish of the season, a T12 at the Valspar Championship where he led the field in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green.