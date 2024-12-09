The First Look: Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

FIELD NOTABLES: Pierceson Coody was the top-ranked player on the PGA TOUR University Ranking in spring 2022. He recorded three wins on the Korn Ferry Tour across two years and finished No. 131 in the FedExCup Fall standings. He’ll look to improve on his conditional TOUR status at Final Stage … Austin Greaser had a celebrated campaign at the University of North Carolina and finished No. 3 on the 2024 PGA TOUR University Ranking to earn Korn Ferry Tour status. He had just five made cuts in 13 starts but a highlight came at the Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS where he finished T4 … Christo Lamprecht finished No. 2 on the 2024 PGA TOUR University Ranking but placed No. 140 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List (and made three starts in the FedExCup Fall). He was previously No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking and, of course, won The Amateur Championship in Lancashire, England. Perhaps this week will be a big breakout for the long-hitting South African as a pro … Hayden Springer earned TOUR status via his finish at Final Stage last year and came agonizingly close to regaining his TOUR card, finishing No. 127 in the FedExCup Fall standings. He notched four top-10s as a TOUR rookie and fired a 59 at the John Deere Classic … Takumi Kanaya, formerly the world’s No. 1-ranked amateur, has won seven times on the Japan Golf Tour. He won the Asia-Pacific Amateur in 2018 to earn starts in the Masters and The Open Championship and has made 25 TOUR starts (including 11 at majors). He advanced via Second Stage in California … Sam Bennett was the bubble boy heading into the Korn Ferry Tour season finale this year, sitting at No. 30 in the standings. He fired a final-round 78, however, and was knocked outside the magic number. Bennett, who won the U.S. Amateur in 2022 and made a spirited run at the 2023 Masters, is fully exempt on the Korn Ferry Tour for 2025 after notching 10 top-25 results in 24 starts this year … Eleven players made it all the way to Final Stage after starting the process at pre-Qualifying: Luke Gifford, Jake Hall, John Houchin, John Houk, Cameron Huss, Dawson Jones, Owen Stamper, Andi Xu, Lance Yates, and Runchanapong Youprayong.