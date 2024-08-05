The First Look: Wyndham Championship

FIELD NOTES: Nearly 20 players will head to the Wyndham Championship after competing in the Olympics including Shane Lowry (Ireland), Nick Taylor (Canada), Min Woo Lee (Australia) and Nicolai Højgaard (Denmark), among others … In all, 40 of the top 70 in the FedExCup standings will tee it up in Greensboro. At the conclusion of the Wyndham Championship, the top 70 in the FedExCup will earn their way into the first FedExCup Playoffs event in Memphis. The late Grayson Murray will not be counted among the top 70 on the FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List, so the No. 71 finisher on the official standings will secure a spot in the Playoffs … Brendon Todd currently sits at No. 70 on the official standings while Victor Perez, who made a spirited run at the men’s Olympic golf competition in his home country and finished just one shot back of the bronze medal, is No. 71 and Davis Riley is No. 72. All three are slated to compete in Greensboro … American Ryder Cup captain (and recently named Presidents Cup assistant) Keegan Bradley is set to tee it up at Sedgefield for the first time since 2017… There are 16 in-season winners heading to the Wyndham Championship including last month’s 3M Open winner, Jhonattan Vegas, who finished 15th in his last appearance in Greensboro in 2021 … Jordan Spieth, who comes into the week at No. 63 in the FedExCup standings, returns to Sedgefield for the first time since 2020. Spieth lost in a playoff in Greensboro in 2013 in his debut … Other notables teeing it up include Brian Harman, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel and Justin Rose … Lucas Glover (No. 76 in the FedExCup standings) looks to become the event’s first back-to-back winner since Sam Snead in the 1950s.