The First Look: Wyndham Championship
Written by Adam Stanley @Adam_Stanley
It’s the final week of the FedExCup Regular Season, as the Wyndham Championship is set to provide a drama-filled competition.
Several Olympians are set to tee it up, while several pros on the bubble will descend on Sedgefield Country Club to try to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs – with only the top 70 in the FedExCup after Sunday advancing to the first Playoffs event.
Here’s everything else you need to know as the TOUR returns to Greensboro, North Carolina.
FIELD NOTES: Nearly 20 players will head to the Wyndham Championship after competing in the Olympics including Shane Lowry (Ireland), Nick Taylor (Canada), Min Woo Lee (Australia) and Nicolai Højgaard (Denmark), among others … In all, 40 of the top 70 in the FedExCup standings will tee it up in Greensboro. At the conclusion of the Wyndham Championship, the top 70 in the FedExCup will earn their way into the first FedExCup Playoffs event in Memphis. The late Grayson Murray will not be counted among the top 70 on the FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List, so the No. 71 finisher on the official standings will secure a spot in the Playoffs … Brendon Todd currently sits at No. 70 on the official standings while Victor Perez, who made a spirited run at the men’s Olympic golf competition in his home country and finished just one shot back of the bronze medal, is No. 71 and Davis Riley is No. 72. All three are slated to compete in Greensboro … American Ryder Cup captain (and recently named Presidents Cup assistant) Keegan Bradley is set to tee it up at Sedgefield for the first time since 2017… There are 16 in-season winners heading to the Wyndham Championship including last month’s 3M Open winner, Jhonattan Vegas, who finished 15th in his last appearance in Greensboro in 2021 … Jordan Spieth, who comes into the week at No. 63 in the FedExCup standings, returns to Sedgefield for the first time since 2020. Spieth lost in a playoff in Greensboro in 2013 in his debut … Other notables teeing it up include Brian Harman, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel and Justin Rose … Lucas Glover (No. 76 in the FedExCup standings) looks to become the event’s first back-to-back winner since Sam Snead in the 1950s.
HIGHEST-RANKED PLAYERS IN THE FIELD
|World Ranking
|FedExCup
|15. Brian Harman
|9. Sungjae Im
|16. Robert MacIntyre
|10. Shane Lowry
|19. Sungjae Im
|15. Akshay Bhatia
|21. Keegan Bradley
|17. Robert MacIntyre
|24. Cameron Young
|21. Brian Harman
|27. Akshay Bhatia
|22. Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|28. Shane Lowry
|24. Davis Thompson
|33. Billy Horschel
|27. Billy Horschel
|34. Justin Rose
|31. Stephan Jaeger
|36. Min Woo Lee
|32. Thomas Detry
SPONSOR EXEMPTIONS: Luke Clanton is back on the PGA TOUR after missing the cut at the 3M Open, his first missed cut on TOUR from his recent summertime stretch. The rising Florida State junior made the cut at the U.S. Open and then recorded back-to-back top-10s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and John Deere Classic … The reigning PGA TOUR University No. 1, Michael Thorbjornsen, got the nod for a sponsor invite to the Wyndham Championship. The Stanford alum has had an up-and-down start to his maiden PGA TOUR campaign but did finish T2 at the John Deere Classic, his best TOUR result … Patton Kizzire (No. 134 on the FedExCup standings), and Wesley Bryan (No. 154) received sponsor invites … A pair of past FedExCup champions in Bill Haas (runner-up in Greensboro in 2014) and Brandt Snedeker (a two-time winner in Greensboro) round out the sponsor exemptions.
COMCAST BUSINESS TOUR TOP 10 UPDATES: This is the final week of the TOUR TOP 10 competition for 2024, with Scottie Scheffler owning an insurmountable lead … Two players competing at the Wyndham Championship could impact the final TOUR TOP 10 standings – with both Sungjae Im (No. 9) and Lowry (No. 10) in the field in Greensboro … Lowry is heading back across the pond after competing for Ireland in the Olympics and acting as the country’s flag-bearer at the opening ceremony in Paris … Akshay Bhatia is within shouting distance of the TOUR TOP 10 at No. 15 along with fellow winner Robert MacIntyre (No. 17).
FEDEXCUP: Winner receives 500 FedExCup points. This is the final event before the FedExCup Playoffs.
The top 70 in the FedExCup standings at the conclusion of the Wyndham Championship will earn their way into the first event of the Playoffs, the FedEx St. Jude Championship. From there, the top 50 in the standings will compete at the BMW Championship, and then just the top 30 will tee it up at the TOUR Championship.
The top 125 on the FedExCup standings will retain exempt status for 2025, but that will be finalized after the FedExCup Fall which concludes at The RSM Classic in November.
COURSE: Sedgefield Country Club (Ross), par 70, 7,131 yards. Sedgefield was restored to the original Ross design in 2007 but lengthened to accommodate the PGA TOUR. It has hosted each Wyndham Championship since 2008. Opened in the 1920s, Sedgefield features Ross’ typical small and undulating greens, although the winning score has been 20-under or lower for seven of the last eight seasons.
72-HOLE RECORD: 258, Henrik Stenson (2017), J.T. Poston (2019)
18-HOLE RECORD: 59, Brandt Snedeker (Round 1, 2018).
LAST TIME: Lucas Glover won by two shots for his first win on the PGA TOUR in two years. He moved from No. 112 to No. 49 in the FedExCup standings – and would, of course, win the first Playoffs event in Memphis the following week. Glover shot a 2-under 68 in the final round to finish two strokes clear of Russell Henley and Byeong Hun An. One of the lasting images from the week came from Justin Thomas, whose birdie chip on the final hole hopped against the base of the pin – but didn’t drop. Thomas, who fell to the ground in how-did-that-happen agony, finished just nine points out of the No. 70 spot and did not earn his way into the FedExCup Playoffs. Billy Horschel, the 54-hole leader, finished fourth, while Webb Simpson and Michael Kim finished tied for fifth.
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET):
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel).
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
PGA TOUR LIVE:
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main Feed: 6:45 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Main Feed: 6:45 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Main Feed: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Main Feed: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Group: 3-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 3-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 7:45 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Marquee: 7:45 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Marquee: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Marquee: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Group: 3-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 3-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured Groups: 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 3-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 3-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured Holes: 7:15 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 7:15 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 3-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 3-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main Feed: primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee Group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured Groups: traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured Holes: a combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Thursday-Friday: noon–6 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.