Course Par Value: 70 • Course Yardage: 7127

The Wyndham Championship was founded in 1938 as the Greater Greensboro Open, and Sedgefield Country Club, the tournament's current home, was one of the original host courses. In its early years, the tournament was contested on the courses at both Sedgefield and Starmount Forest Country Clubs - both in Greensboro. From its inaugural tournament in 1938, won by eight-time champion Sam Snead, through the 1942 event, two rounds of official tournament play were contested at each course. When the tournament resumed in 1945 following World War II, the event began alternating courses each year - a process that continued through the 1950, but the next 10 tournaments were played at Starmount. Alternating between Sedgefield and Starmount was a popular arrangement that suited almost everybody until the 1960 tournament, which followed a hard winter and found Starmount not in the best of condition. After winning the tournament for the seventh time, Sam Snead, who for years was said to have buried his money in tomato cans in his back yard, jokingly suggested that Edward Benjamin, who owned Starmount, dig up a few of his tomato cans and fix up the course before the next tournament. Benjamin was not amused. He banned Snead from Starmount for life and created a serious problem for the host courses, but with the tournament growing rapidly; it turned out to be a blessing. Sedgefield, with vastly more space to handle the crowds, became the sole home of the tournament until 1977 when it moved to Forest Oaks Country Club southeast of Greensboro for the next 31 years. (Later, the Starmount membership purchased the club from Benjamin and renamed the road leading to the clubhouse Sam Snead Drive; it remains so today.) In 2007, Sedgefield Country Club restored its Donald Ross-designed gem to its original design and lengthened it to accommodate the modern PGA TOUR golfer. The $3 million restoration process, led by Donald Ross course restoration expert Kris Spence, took 10 months to complete and resulted in a stellar, classic course covering some 7,117 yards and playing to a par 70. In 2008, after more than three decades at Forest Oaks, the Wyndham Championship went home to one of the courses on which it began. Click here for more information about Sedgefield Country Club.