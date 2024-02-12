Charley Hoffman earns trip to The Genesis Invitational via finish at TPC Scottsdale

But it’s Hoffman who highlights the group. After missing The Genesis Invitational in 2023 for the first time in 16 years, the California native will return thanks to his play at the WM Phoenix Open. It was a throwback performance from the 47-year-old, a reminder that Hoffman was once one of the most consistent golfers in the world. He made the FedExCup Playoffs in 15 straight seasons and racked up more than $30 million in career earnings. He won four times on the PGA TOUR from 2007 to 2016.