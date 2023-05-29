The First Look: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

FIELD NOTES: Billy Horschel returns to defend his title from 2022. His four-stroke victory marked his seventh PGA TOUR title; he arrives in central Ohio at No. 108 on this year’s FedExCup standings … World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler heads to Muirfield Village after a tie for third at the Charles Schwab Challenge in his home Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, one stroke back of a playoff between Emiliano Grillo and Adam Schenk. Scheffler’s Sunday at Colonial CC included a hole-in-one at the par-3 eighth hole. Grillo and Schenk will each compete this week as well, aiming to continue the hot hand … World No. 2 Jon Rahm, who won the 2020 Memorial Tournament by three strokes, will tee it up at Muirfield Village, as will world No. 3 Rory McIlroy … Two-time winner of the Memorial Tournament Patrick Cantlay (2019, 2021) heads back to central Ohio aiming to maintain this developing trend of winning every other year here. Cantlay stands No. 4 on the Official World Golf Ranking. World No. 5 Xander Schauffele, with four top-20 finishes in five starts at the Memorial, eyes his first title here … World No. 6 Max Homa will not compete, but for good reason: his sister Maddie is getting married this weekend.